NASA Live Video Feed Cut Again As 6 Large ‘UFOs’ Creep Past International Space Station

By Joe Martino

New and strange footage from NASA’s live feed of the International Space Station appears to show six large objects scurrying by. This is not the first time this sight has been seen, but this instance contains unique characteristics.

As you can see in the live video below, relayed by the American space agency, the objects flying by move from the right of the screen towards the left. Unlike previous instances where only 1 object comes into frame, this video contains six UFO’s that are resulting in n outcry for explanation from viewers.

The phenomenon was originally spotted by a UFO enthusiast at Streetcap1 who shared the clip with the popular YouTube channel called SecureTeam10. They are a group of UFO experts who track down clips, investigate footage and put their findings out to an eager audience online.

Referring to the ISS UFO clip below, Tyler from SecureTeam said: “He has discovered what some are calling a fleet of unidentified flying objects moving in the distance behind the International Space Station.”

“We have about six UFOs passing behind, and judging from the distance, I would guess that the size of these objects, whatever they are, would be fairly large.”

“Much larger than Nasa’s typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs.”

Tyler goes on to explain that NASA suspiciously cut the live feed and replaced it with a feed from another ISS camera showing the inside of a briefing room.

Not The First Time

There have been a number of instances where NASA has cut a live feed as unexplained objects enter the cameras field of view.

Back in January of 2015, NASA cut the feed after video showed a small grey object slowly rising and then disappearing. There is no saying whether it’s an extraterrestrial space craft or not, but it’s unidentified and curious that NASA would cut the feed right at this time.

Again on July 9th 2016 another video from the International Space Station feed shows an object entering earth’s atmosphere and moments later the feed is cut. Once again, we cannot say this is a UFO or whether it’s manned, but there is an unidentified object and yet again NASA cut the feed.

Most explanations from NASA lean towards these objects being a meteor, space debris, or ice but once again we see secrecy and highly coincidental timing.

Take a look at the video below. Do you think it is a real UFO? Or is there some other explanation?

This article (NASA Live Video Feed Cut Again As 6 Large ‘UFOs’ Creep Past International Space Station) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.