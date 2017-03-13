New Forbidden History on Mankinds Ancient Alien History

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Today there exists many forbidden theories that aim to explain mankind’s speedy evolution. The Ancient Astronaut Theory is perhaps one of the most controversial of the bunch. This theory takes researchers back in time to the cradle of civilization in the Middle-East, the ancient land of Mesopotamia. The Sumerian Cuneiform tablets, uncovered in the 17th century, provide modern man with a new understanding of our history.

This lost knowledge has been slow to make its way into mainstream thought and is just now beginning to air on television on both the History and Discovery Channels. Accurately decoding the complicated language of the past has taken archaeologists many decades, but fortunately today these ancient artifacts have come to light for all the public to view.

Featured Image by Nick Macarty