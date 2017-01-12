25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Many of you reading this already know that the truth really is out there. Discussing possible intelligent extraterrestrial contact/visitation is no longer simply a fringe conversation, and it’s something that’s been discussed at the highest levels of government for decades. Whether it’s a 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy and Chairman of the NATO committee telling us that “there is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited by people from outer space,” the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee telling us that the issue has become “so highly-classified . . . it is just impossible to get anything on it,” or the 6th man to walk on the moon telling us that “they’ve been coming here for a long time,” there are now hundreds, if not thousands, of credible insiders now providing witness testimony. To compliment this testimony, we also have thousands of previously classified files showing bizarre craft performing extraordinary maneuvers, and detailing discussions of the extraterrestrial hypothesis.

This topic is also chock full of physical and scientific evidence. Dr. Jacques Vallee, for example, notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information center for ARPANET, a precursor to the modern Internet, published a paper in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Aerial Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics” (source)(source) that examines documented cases of UFOs.

It’s a deep topic, full of more evidence than can be covered in a single article. If you’d like to go through our articles on the topic, you can visit the exopolitics section of our website HERE.

“He just stood up and he looked around the room, almost like he was doing a headcount, and he said, ‘I wanted to thank you for bringing E.T. to the White House. We really enjoyed your movie, and then he looked around the room and said, ‘And there are a number of people in this room who know that everything on that screen is absolutely true.

And he said it without smiling! But he said that and everybody laughed, by the way. The whole room laughed because he presented it like a joke, but he wasn’t smiling as he said it.”

After Spielberg brings up the issue, he quickly changes the subject and it’s not really spoken of again.

It’s interesting to think about, especially given the fact that throughout history, presidents have always had a high interest in the UFO phenomenon, but are often kept in the dark about it, lacking a high enough security clearance to be filled in.

Ever since President Harry Truman went on national television and made the statement below, the entire subject got wrapped in total secrecy.

“Oh yes we discuss it at every conference that we had with the military, and they never were able to make me a concrete report on it. . . . There’s always things like that going on, flying saucers and they’ve had other things, you know.” (source)

Dwight Eisenhower, who succeeded Truman, also had alleged physical contact with extraterrestrial beings. I published an article last year that goes more in-depth on the topic, which you can read HERE.

The snippet below is from an interview with Aint It Cool News that took place approximately five years ago. Spielberg details the time he screened his classic film E.T. at the White House for Reagan and distinguished guests.

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!