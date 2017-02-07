Owls, Aliens, & Synchronicity

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Join The Higherside Chats podcast as host, Greg Carlwood, talks owls, aliens and synchronicity with guest, Mike Clelland.

Many of us have heard the stories of weird, ranging from missing time, alien encounters, frequent visitations and even experiencing other dimensions and beings through altered states, but what we may overlook is the peculiar presence of owls during these paranormal proceedings. Adding fuel to this fire is the ever obvious use of the owl peppered throughout both the worlds of occult and conspiracy. This hidden symbol suggests not only the importance of the owl in elite esoteric symbolism, but an otherworldly essence associated with these nocturnal creatures. Let’s get into it.

2:42 Mike begins by giving an overview of the relationship of the owl to high strangeness. As Mike points out, while he may not be the first researcher to take note of the owl, he has coupled this with his personal experience to establish a connection between UFO contact and owls. He also elaborates on a particular pattern, known as screen memories, in association with owls during missing time events or alien abductions. Mike contends that owls show up regularly during highly charged human experiences as a totem animal, and have been recognized throughout ancient cultures as the messengers.



15:59 Returning to the more mystical realm of “perceived owls” during out-of body incidents, Mike details one story of an owl encounter by a woman during a “heroic dose” of mushrooms and the significance of it’s appearance during this spiritual transformation. Clelland continues to drive home the power of the owl by detailing various accounts of owl sightings in connection to unearthly experiences.



22:42 With many of the stories have a connecting thread, it is easy to see how one might wonder is there is a particular type of person more susceptible to supernatural encounters. Mike describes the work of researchers, Dr. Kirby Surprise and Gibbs Williams, and their exploration of synchronicity prone people, as well as elaborates on his analysis of recurring UFO experiencers.



30:35 Another interesting aspect to the owl phenomenon is the owl acting as a messenger. Clelland details a few examples from his book involving these types of experiences and explains a possible agenda behind these cryptic telepathic messages.



37:35 Greg and Mike discuss in depth one gripping story from his book, involving a woman named Ashley haunted by strange dreams after her UFO sighting and the frequent owl encounters and odd text messages that followed.



43:15 Dr. Joe Lewels takes an interesting approach to these supernatural encounters. He contends in many cases, experiencers are being dragged into a shamanic apprenticeship where their holistic healing abilities are awakened and refined. Mike explains how this very line of thinking appropriately sums up his work on the owl’s importance and symbolism.



48:50 With owl appearances ranging from UFO sightings to the presence of glowing orbs, Mike helps to clarify if there may be an unseen frequency attracting owls to these strange occurrences.

