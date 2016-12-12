Partial Disclosure and Competing Secret Space Programs

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

A secret space program run by the U.S. Air Force with the support of the National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, has concluded that Corey Goode’s testimony of multiple secret space programs with interstellar spacecraft using temporal drive technologies is not disinformation. This is among the most recent claims of Goode in a December 11 update about information he recently acquired as a result of his abduction and interrogation by what he describes as a Military Industrial Complex Secret Space Program (MIC-SSP) comprising the above U.S. military intelligence entities.

In a previous abduction incident in late September, Goode described a senior USAF officer in charge of his chemical interrogation who told Goode that they believed he was spreading disinformation from a rogue Special Access Program.

On October 26, Goode was abducted for a third time by this MIC-SSP, which he states is not advanced as the U.S. Navy’s “Solar Warden”, and other secret space programs he has previously described in interviews and reports.

He claims that the senior USAF officer in charge of the vehicle he was taken to, which he dubbed “Sigmund”, revealed that analysis of data from the two prior abductions has led to the conclusion that Goode is telling the truth after all.

Sigmund said that the tests first confirmed a key aspect of Goode’s testimony, which is that he has traveled to off planet locations:

The lab results once again confirmed that I had been in the approximate off-planet locations I had claimed. The MIC space program people do not have any intelligence suggesting I had ever actually visited these locations. I was never a part of their program. This led to the Sigmund concluding that he was being deliberately misled by his superiors about the existence of more advanced programs to his own: My tests proved, beyond any shadow of doubt, that there was much more to the secret space program than he knew. As a high-ranking superior officer, this naturally came as quite a shock to him. He was led to believe that he had access to all relevant compartments of the UFO cover-up.

Goode describes how it is possible that a USAF space program would not be aware of other secret space programs, including the Navy’s Solar Warden, despite having craft capable of interplanetary travel in our solar system:

The MIC SSP has at least two large space stations in earth’s orbit as well as a number of manned satellites. They are roughly circular in shape and are large space stations with enough facilities for many people to work in various labs and so forth.

The above descriptions suggest something similar to a 1952 design by Dr. Werner Von Braun.

Goode continued to describe other technologies belonging to the MIC SSP:

They are also reported to possess floating aircraft carriers that look exactly the same as what we saw in The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They have craft that can travel around our solar system, as well as other stealth-looking varieties. This technology makes them feel that if anything else was going on in our solar system, they would be able to see it. When they see the crafts from other programs, or of any of a number of ET races, they are simply told that these are ours. They are told that they are not on a need-to-know basis about that particular program and not to speak about their sighting with anyone…

Source: Exopolitics

