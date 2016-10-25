Podesta Email via Wikileaks: UFO Hunters Are Looking in the Wrong Places

From:[email protected]

To: [email protected]

Date: 2015-03-06 16:22

Subject: Fwd: Leslie Kean book – DSP program

FYI ———- Forwarded message ———-

From: Bob Fish <[email protected]

Date: Fri, Mar 6, 2015 at 1:17 PM

Subject: Leslie Kean book – DSP program

To: John Podesta <[email protected]

John – Just tuck this in your UFO files for future reference. One of the government programs that collects hard data on unidentified flying objects is the USAF DSP satellite program.

I can add a little insight to rumors published on the web. While I was never fully briefed into the DSP operation directly, I was introduced to them as the US prepared for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. On occasion, I had lunch with a few of them in the cafeteria of a highly classified organization in El Segundo, CA. No one could get into the cafeteria without TS/SCI clearances, so this was not “lightweight group of gossipers.” One of these times, a member of that group was really excited – said they’d just picked up Fastwalker (I assumed that same day). He described how it entered our atmosphere from “deep space” (origin actually unknown, of course, but from the backside of the satellite) and zipped by the DSP satellite pretty closely on its way to earth. Not only was it going very fast but it made a 30 degree course correction (turn) which means it did not have a ballistic (free fall) reentry trajectory that a meteorite might have. So, it was under some sort of control – although whether it was “manned” or just “robotic” there’s no way to tell.

Although its now 24 years later, one factoid makes me think the USAF is still collecting information on these Fastwalkers. Reading the current official USAF “DSP Fact Sheet” there is this line near the end: In addition, researchers at The Aerospace Corporation have used DSP to develop portions of a hazard support system that will aid public safety in the future.

http://www.losangeles.af.mil/library/factsheets/factsheet.asp?id=5323

Also, much of the information on this site is accurate although I do not know the author or his sources: http://ufodigest.com/shadowmag/extra/topsecret.html

Somewhere within that USAF program office is many year’s worth of Fastwalker data. If someone were to collect and analyze it, patterns will emerge that provide information about the various types of craft and their destinations, which would add substantiation to eyewitness claims on the ground about UFO activity. Furthermore, it would be interesting to understand the dates of these appearances – is there a certain time of the every year they swarm in (which might indicate a resource mining operation) or might there be a correlation with major events on earth, (such as the detonation of the first atomic bomb at White Sands in 1945 although no DSP’s existed to provide any info on that particular event)?

Regards, Bob Fish