Here is a review of some of the latest significant e-mails and a bit of background behind the story. We are now close to 38,000+ emails released by WikiLeaks.

By White House UFO

General William Neil McCasland, former head of the WPAFB lab where it is believed the Roswell wreckage went, makes comments on how to deal with UFO disclosure.

“I was thinking a bit more about what a White House memo should say. Something like these points to all Federal Agencies: – In light of the President’s policy on STEM (citing official policy encouraging the study of science, technology, engineering and math) – some back ground on your project – the Administration encourages a favorable Public Affairs position by all Agencies – appointes NASA to lead (this kind of public outreach is in NASA’s job jar, and if no Agency is appointed all will simply note and file the memo and likely do nothing) – and to coordinate with DoD, DNI and NOAA (the other major space actors, putting a bit of light on them)”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33739

Two Key New Podesta UFO Emails

Studying them Now

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33552

Tom DeLonge speaking to Podesta about Rolling Stone Magazine, “They don’t know yet where you exist in this Sekret Machines Universe (we launch the story with NY Times with Doc Trailer in a week) and they already look to you in a leadership role they can trust. And care almost ONLY about your voice in this.”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33739

DeLonge again speaking to Podesta

“The ranking General (probably William N. McCasland) on my committee has some ideas for a memo that would help provide context for his and the other Officers work on this project.”

Also two new WikiLeaks Podesta UFO emails about Edgar Mitchell

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33722

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33713

In late September 2015, John Podesta posted a tweet asking actress Lena Dunham to ask Hillary Clinton about the aliens the next time she did an interview. This led to a situation where the Clinton campaign was waiting for some reporter to ask about aliens.Nothing would happen until late December when New Hampshire reporter Daymond Steer asked, but on November 5th Hillary was on the late night Jerry Kimmel show. One leaked email points out that Hillary was waiting for the UFO question and had practised an answer. The question didn’t happen and Hillary was very disappointed. In a reply to a query by Podesta asking how the Kimmel show went Kristina Schake, who job in the Clinton campaign is to remake Hillary’s image as she had done for Michelle Obama, told Podesta,

She was charming, got lots of laughs and worked in a lot of message, including climate change. He didn’t end up asking her about UFOs! She was very disappointed. She practiced UAPs for 5 minutes beforehand.

Hillary would appear again on the Kimmel show in March 2016 and did get the UFO question during that appearance. Unfortunately, the five minutes practise did not help as she called UAPs “unexplained aerial phenomena” instead of “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/7734

New Names Dragged Down the UFO Rabbit HoleIn Late December 2015 reporter Daymond Steer in Conway, New Hampshire took up John Podesta’s challenge to ask Hillary Clinton about the aliens. It created a story that went around the world.Now we are seeing the first reaction to that news story in the Podesta emails. In a WikiLeaks email on January 7, 2016 Ann M. O’Leary, a senior policy advisor in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign writes Podesta;“Judge Tatel & John – This article on Hillary’s comments about extraterrestrial life made me think of you two and remind me to connect you.

John – As I was telling David the last time I saw him, the two of you are the biggest believers in ET life who I know and I think you’d enjoy talking with one another. I know that neither of you have much time, but I think you’d have a fascinating time discussing it if you ever get together! Warmly, Ann”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/29385

On April 30, 2015 Terri Mansfield wrote John Podesta. There are two significant things to nhttps://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/29385ote,

1. Terri is requesting a meeting between Astronaut Edgar Mitchell and President Obama after the planned one on one meeting with John Podesta (arrangements were being made for this meeting but it never took place).

2. More importantly, Terri tells Podesta “Edgar has consulted on consciousness matters for American presidents in the past.” This is significant because consciousness is the key to the UFO mystery. There are some hints that the main man behind the present “group” working to disclose knew the “holographic consciousness” connection.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27026

After Podesta made his now infamous tweet that his biggest disappointment of 2014 was not getting disclosure of the UFO files he started to receive some email inquiries for interviews.

In one leaked email he tells his assistant to tell the reporter from NPR in Wisconsin that he can’t do the interview, and ignore the rest of the requests.

One of the emails he gets ins from Robert Fish who wrote a book on the recovery of the Apollo 11 capsule in the Pacific Ocean. It was originally sent to researcher Leslie Ken. When she did not reply, Fish sent it to Podesta. Fish indicated that everyone is looking in the wrong location for the UFO In a second email from Bob Fish, who wrote the book on the recovery of the Apollo 11 capsule in the pacific, he tells Podesta of things he had heard such as



“No one could get into the cafeteria without TS/SCI clearances, so this was not a “’lightweight group of gossipers.’ One of these times, a member of that group was really excited – said they’d just picked up Fastwalker…”

Fish wrote more of the reality of UFOs that he had experienced in his career in a March 6, 2015 email;

“In that same TS/SCI building cafeteria in El Segundo, I had lunch with a senior USAF NCO who had worked for Project Blue Book in the 1970s (after it had been “officially disbanded). He was an ELINT technician (electronic intelligence) who flew in RC-135s from MacDill AFB in Florida. The “normal” target was Cuba where they did lots of snooping and sometimes challenging the Cubans to turn on radar and other systems. He said there were times when they were diverted from these missions to track UFOs off the east coast of Florida. His claim was they UFOs had a landing and takeoff spot in the ocean east of Miami, north of Bermuda. He also claimed there was a specific electronic signature (frequency) emanating from them when they were going into or coming out of the water, so they were easy to track. On several occasions, they filmed the UFO as it transitioned from water to air or vice versa. One last item is he was occasionally assigned to fly in a USAF weather aircraft (WC-135) when they had a hurricane hunting mission over the usual UFO area, where his specific assignment was kept secret from the other crew members. He would always report back to a dedicated USAF intelligence officer on base when they returned from a mission. He did not know where the intel that he collected was sent for processing or storage (WPAFB in Dayton would be the obvious choice). High quality film of UFOs is “out there” somewhere! https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/31721

On Feb 5, 2016, John Podesta wrote to his assistant proposing a tweet to be made in reply to the news that astronaut Edgar Mitchell had died.

John Podesta wrote: We should tweet something like Sad to learn of the passing of Edgar Mitchell, an American hero. Ck his Wikipedia page to make sure that won’t seem too goofy. He’s A big UFO guy. Former astronaut.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/31715

One thing that has been overlooked in the coverage of the Podesta/Hillary WikiLeaks UFO story is the people who are being copied by John Podesta.

In the emails where John has received UFO questions, he has either copied or asked for input from the following people from the presidential campaign or from the Institute for American Progress that Podesta founded. (One estimate stated that 40% of the high-level officials in the Obama administration came from this institute). Take a close at the names. These are not people off the street.

[email protected] – She left the Obama administration with Podesta in February 2015.

She previously served as White House Communications Director for U.S. President Barack Obama. Prior to her service at the White House, she served as the President of the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

[email protected] – Faiz Shakir is the vice-president of the Center for American Progress (CAP). Shakir, in fact, sent Podesta an article about UFO secrecy already back in 2008.

[email protected] – Sarah Latham is the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Hillary Clinton campaign – Special Assistant to White House Chief of Staff John Podesta and Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Presidential Scheduling from 1996 to 2000

Ken Gude – Gude is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress specializing in civil liberties and terrorism.

Ian Millhiser – Millhiser is a Policy Analyst for the Center for American Progress, the think tank created by Podesta. Millhiser’s work focuses on government efficiency and transparency.

As of October 26, there are 14 emails to and from John Podesta attempting to arrange a meeting between astronaut Edgar Mitchell with Podesta and/or President Obama. The topic of the proposed meeting would be Zero-point energy and UFO disclosure. The two latest released emails were sent by Terri Mansfield on January 21, 2015.

The first letter (sent through Podesta assistant Eyrn Sepp) mentioned an article just published by USA Today which pointed out that nearly 130,000 pages of declassified UFO records from Project Blue Book had just been put on-line. Edgar’s letter stated,

I grew up in Roswell, my family knew Oppenheimer. Let’s get our meeting time and date set up ASAP so we can move forward on our unprecedented discussion concerning disclosure of our ETI from a contiguous universe and their connection to zero-point energy for humanity.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/32937

The second letter written later in the day was a more specific request for a meeting. Although the email mentions Podesta “no longer with the White House” Podesta was still at the White House for almost another month when he produced his famous tweet saying he had “once again” not been able to release the UFO documents. It may have been that he had given notice to leave and Edgar had become aware of this,

Now that you are no longer serving in the White House, I write to you and Eryn requesting our face to face meeting to discuss zero-point energy and Disclosure. Our Quantrek science intuitive has provided us with a few facts about our nonviolent contiguous universe ETI who promote PACIFISM among humans and with whom we work:

1. All true ETI do not inhabit this universe.

2. So-called ETIs inhabit this universe and are in fact just celestials. They are higher in rank then discarnate spirits, even those who are evolved, HOWEVER, THEY JUST MIRROR VIOLENCE ON EARTH, FEELING THREATENED BY CONTAMINATION OF THEIR ABODE.

3. Extrauinversal ETIs on the other hand have long ago evolved past violence, relying on spiritual intelligence to avert destruction.

4. The Phoenix Lights and other sightings have provided ample evidence that Earth has been visited by beings whose intention is purely peace and who have nonviolently hovered over Phoenix and other sites, waiting to be asked to help, when they could most easily have destroyed the city with their uses of consciousness. These sightings have been witnessed by thousands of people in Phoenix alone, including my colleague Terri Mansfield, who will accompany me on our meeting with you.

Please let me now three dates and times that would work for your schedule.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/32833

This followed an email that had been sent by Mitchell, and again sent by Terri Mansfield a week earlier. In that email Mitchell requested a meeting on zero-point energy and UFO disclosure with Podesta after he leaves in February 2015.

That letter was also significant in that Edgar bring up meeting a childhood friend of President Obama. Edgar wrote,

I met with President Obama’s Honolulu childhood friend, US Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto on July 4 at the US Mission in Geneva, when I was able to tell her briefly about zero-point energy. I believe we can enlist her as a confidante and resource in our presentation for President Obama.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1766

On March 5, 2016 Eric Brys wrote an email to John Podesta titled “Extraterrestrial Disclosure.” It was written two days after Podesta granted an interview to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas Nevada where he talked about the fact that unlike Bill Clinton and Obama he had convinced Hillary to disclose information being withheld about UFOs. In that interview Podesta stated,

I’ve talked to Hillary about that. There are still classified files that could be declassified. I think I’ve convinced her that we need an effort to kind of go look at that and declassify as much as we can, so that people have their legitimate questions answered. More attention and more discussion about unexplained aerial phenomena can happen without people — who are in public life, who are serious about this — being ridiculed.

In his email Brys complimented Podesta on his disclosure effort,

I am proud of your continued efforts to disclose the truth of secret UFO files hidden from the public. I will be voting for Hillary Clinton to help get you the authority you need to obtain disclosure. I hope history remembers your undaunting efforts to informing the American public about extraterrestrial visitation.

Unlike most of the UFO emails from ordinary citizens that were not responded to Podesta took the time to answer. He stated,

Thanks for your support. We will keep at it.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/33010

There is correspondence today between John Podesta and his aide Milia Fisher that took place the day before the big January 25, 2016 google hangout meeting where Podesta talked UFO disclosure with the following three men: Major General Neil McCasland, former head of the foreign technology back-engineering laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, Robert F. Weiss, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aeronautics Advanced Development Programs, Lockheed Martin Corporation (Skunkworks), and Major General Michael J. Carey, USAF, the Special Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

The correspondence the day before the meeting indicated that they were expecting Tom DeLonge but his flight had been cancelled. It appears then that DeLonge was scheduled to be with Podesta in and around the time of the meeting. New emails may clear this up.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28403

Jairam Ramesh an Indian economist and politician belonging to Indian National Congress. He is a Member of Parliament representing Andhra Pradesh state in the Rajya Sabha since June 2004. In July 2011, Jairam Ramesh was elevated to the Union Council of Ministers of India and appointed Minister of Rural Development and Minister (additional charge) of the new Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. However, in the cabinet reshuffle in October 2012, he has been divested of the portfolio of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He was previously the Indian Minister of State (Independent Charge) at the Ministry of Environment and Forests from May 2009 to July 2011.

He was cool with Podesta’s UFO beliefs. He discovered this after the now famous UFO tweet by Podesta as he leaves the Obama administration to head the Hillary Clinton campaign.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/25421

Kind of cool internal Clinton campaign dialog about Podesta contacting John Glenn about Mars. The subject was “Re: signs of water / life on Mars – should JDP tweet to John Glenn ??

”The one staffer added “time to send a man or WOMAN ?”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/24888

Source: White House UFO

