Possible Reptilian Photo Allegedly Brings Down 4chan

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Alien ‘Proof’ Allegedly Shuts Down 4Chan

By S.J. Prince

Early Thursday morning, an image alleging to show an ultra realistic reptilian alien was shared on 4chan image board forums. Soon after, the website went down and the picture was deleted. See the allegedly partially recovered photo here.

According to a Pastebin about the post, the original thread that shared the image went online “anywhere between 12am and 2am” on Thursday on 4chan’s /pol/ board, short for “Politically Incorrect.” It was titled “24489 Taken Aprox 24 miles north west of Luke Airforce Base Phoenix Az. Lab H4C,” the claimed location that the picture was taken.

The official Luke Airforce Base website writes that the base was established during World War II and is currently an active-duty F-16 Fighting Falcon training base.

According to reports, the image allegedly taken near the base was only live for about a minute. Soon after, the entire site went down and the thread with the alien photo was wiped. The original photo now cannot be found anywhere. However, a “partially recovered image” of the alleged alien photo can be viewed below.

A description shared on 4chan about the contents of the original photo reads:

The aliens head was seen from the left side and it was looking to the left in the picture and slightly at the camera. Almost diagonally. I did see the alien, yellow scales black eyes with small pursed lips. Thought it was a shill thread so didn’t open but saw the pic” They ayylmao looked like it had scales all over and was dark in colour. Its eyes looked like dried up prunes and had human like features but much smaller in comparison to its head.

A poster then adds that photo was “super high quality.”

Soon after, people suggested it was a “reptilian,” one of the “species” of aliens common in UFO lore. The idea was popularized by British conspiracy theorist David Icke, reports The Guardian.

However, some 4chan posters were not so swayed the mysterious photo. Some suggested that it was an image of Jonathan Reed’s alleged encounter with a reptilian alien that has been circulating since 2012. Reed claims that he encountered an alien in the woods in Washington state with his dog. Reed ended up killing the “alien” with a tree branch. However, when he got home, the alien came back to life, left, and the government showed up and took all his evidence except his photographs.

Read More @ Heavy.com

This article (Alien ‘Proof’ Allegedly Shuts Down 4Chan) was originally published on Heavy and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via The Phaser

Continues from Mysterious Universe…

Possible Reptilian Photo Allegedly Brings Down 4chan

By Paul Seaburn

Psst. Wanna see a selfie of a reptilian? Oops, it’s gone, along with the website where it was posted. And I suddenly don’t feel too good. Do you?

Before we get started, write down on a piece of paper your prediction of how many times this post will use forms of caveat words like “allegedly,” “possibly” and “reputedly.”

Where should we begin on this story? According to a number of reports, a photograph reputedly of a reptilian alien taken outside of Luke Air Force Base was posted to 4chan on Thursday. Within minutes, the entire website was allegedly taken offline and all copies of the photograph mysteriously disappeared, except for one.

For the uninitiated, 4chan is the highly controversial imageboard site associated with a wide variety of equally controversial and nefarious groups and famous for its pranks, like Rickrolling. Luke Air Force Base is an active USAF base located 15 miles west of Phoenix, Arizona. Reptilians are alleged shape-shifting humanoid aliens who reputedly control the world from underground bases and are said to be related to most of the world’s leaders. Caught up?

According to various accounts, an anonymous thread titled “24489 Taken Aprox 24 miles north west of Luke Airforce Base Phoenix Az. Lab H4C” was begun between on 4chan’s /pol/ board between 12am and 2am on February 23rd. It included a picture of an alien which was said to have yellow scales, black eyes and small pursed lips and was looking directly at the camera in a classic selfie pose. Reports say the thread was only up for a few minutes before the 4chan channel went offline. When it returned, all traces of the photo and thread were gone.

Fortunately, someone allegedly captured a screen shot. Actually, some reports allege that a number of people claimed to have saved the picture but it was mysteriously wiped from their hard drives. Other reports claimed that those who looked at the photo got sick, vomited, shook and suffered severe psychological trauma. While the original was reportedly “super high quality,” the only saved copy of the reptilian selfie is pretty shabby and doesn’t seem to be making anyone except real photographers sick.

While waiting for UFO Researcher of the Year Tom DeLonge to weigh in on this, most who see the sole picture and hear the alleged accounts let out a loud “Really?” After all, this is 4chan, home of pranks, porn, threats, conspiracies, hoaxes and other things that will melt your brain. Was this a case of mass pranking or mass hysteria – an attempt to see how many people would actually fall for a crappy picture and a story about a reptilian photograph that brings down a website and makes those who see it ill?

Or are the Reptilians trying to distract humans from paying attention to real issues? Are they attempting to get people so fed up with outlandish alien claims that they won’t believe any of them, allowing the Reptilians to do their work without suspicion?

Whoa. See how easy it is? Is the picture still up at the top? Did you allegedly guess the number of purported caveats?

What do you think? Which made you feel sicker … the picture or the idea of people believing that Reptilians take selfies?

This article (Possible Reptilian Photo Allegedly Brings Down 4chan) was originally published on Mysterious Universe and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues from Your News Wire…

‘Real’ Alien Selfie Results In 4chan Being Taken Offline

A photograph of a reptilian alien taken outside of Luke Air Force Base was posted to 4chan on Thursday, shortly before the entire website got mysteriously taken offline.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of 4chan users swear to have seen a photograph depicting what looks like a reptilian alien-like creature taking a selfie in the Arizona desert.

In a thread, titled “24489 Taken Aprox 24 miles north west of Luke Airforce Base Phoenix Az. Lab H4C” on 4chan’s /pol/ board, an anonymous user posted a picture of an alien with yellow scales, black eyes, and small pursed lips looking directly at the camera.

The thread was posted between 12am and 2am, and lasted just minutes before the entire site got taken offline and all images/posts relating to the alien picture were wiped.

Reddit.com reports:

Thread from 4am that morning – http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/113782058

Thread at 10am – http://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/113816232/

Later that afternoon – http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/113844675 (this is the first point at which the alien is said to be outside in the photo)

*Thread from immediately after outage, discussing removal of posts/imagery – http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/113791519

Descriptions (based off of earliest posts) – “The aliens head was seen from the left side and it was looking to the left in the picture and slightly at the camera.

Almost diagonally” “I did see the alien, yellow scales black eyes with small pursed lips. Thought it was a shill thread so didn’t open but saw the pic” “They ayylmao looked like it had scales all over and was dark in colour. Its eyes looked like dried up prunes and had human like features but much smaller in comparison to its head.” – Poster from previous thread “Nah not even close. It was a super high quality photo.”

See the threads above for other matching descriptions, however none of the images posted so far have been even close.

This is the only remaining photo still circulating, which is allegedly from the corrupted original image data (below):

This article (‘Real’ Alien Selfie Results In 4chan Being Taken Offline) was originally published on Your News Wire and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.