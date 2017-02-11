President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Great Granddaughter Speaks About His Meeting With Extraterrestrials

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Dwight David Eisenhower was one of the highest ranking American generals in United States history. He also served as the country’s 34th president, spending eight years in office; before that, he served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II. His military career was long and extensive, and if anyone knows anything about supposed extraterrestrial beings and the UFO phenomenon, it would definitely be him; he would, after all, be taking the place of Harry S. Truman, who was president while Eisenhower was Supreme Commander, and who, after being asked if he had been briefed on the topic of Unidentified Flying Objects, stated on live television:

Oh yes we discuss it at every conference that we had with the military, and they never were able to make me a concrete report on it. . . . There’s always things like that going on, flying saucers and they’ve had other things, you know.” (source)

If we fast forward to more than 50 years later, one thing has become extremely obvious: UFOs are an international phenomenon, and they have gained the attention of governments, intelligence agencies, and military agencies around the world, particularly since so many military encounters have been recorded.

The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data. Maybe when this group of nations acquires more precise and definite information, it will be possible to release the news to the world. General Carlos Castro Cavero, Spanish Air Force General (a statement given to the world in the 1970s)

Some startling examples of UFO encounters were outlined by Dr. Jacques Vallee, a scientist notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information center for ARPANET, a precursor to the modern Internet, in a paper he published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Aeriel Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics.” (source)(source)

These objects are commonly witnessed by military pilots and tracked on both air and ground radar simultaneously. They are seen performing maneuvers that defy our current understanding of physics. As outlined in the publication above, often when pilots enter the vicinity of these objects, their critical instrumentation and electronics systems all go offline.

One classic example comes from the Iranian Air force, who dispatched two F-4 fighter jets to check out an unexplained flying object. The United States took this encounter very seriously, sending a report of what happened to multiple national security officials and to U.S. President Gerald R. Ford, CIA Director George Bush, and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, among others. Both of the F-4 interceptor pilots reported seeing the object visually, and it was also tracked on their airborne radar. Both planes experienced their critical instrumentation and electronics go offline at a distance of twenty-five miles from the object. Here is an excerpt from the report:

As the F-4 approached a .range of 25 NM he lost all instrumentation and communications (UHF and intercom). He broke off the intercept and headed back to Shahrokhi. When the F-4 turned away from the object and apparently was no longer a threat to it the aircraft regained all instrumentation and communications. . . . The object and the pursuing F-4 continued on a course to the south of Tehran when another brightly lighted object, estimated to be one half to one third the apparent size of the moon, came out of the original object. This second object headed straight toward the F-4 at a very fast rate of speed. The pilot attempted to fire an AIM-9 missile at the object but at that Instant his weapons control panel went off and he lost all communications (UHF and Interphone). (source)

The report also described how a smaller object detached from the bigger object, turned inside the arc of the F-4 itself, and then regained the original object. This incident lasted for several hours.

What’s more, on top of all these files and publications, which number in the thousands, we have files from intelligence agencies like the FBI showing heavy interest from some very high level people about extraterrestrial bodies and space craft.

For example, HERE (on pages 21/22) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) document addressed to “certain scientists of distinction,” to “aeronautical and military authorities,” and to “a number of public officials” regarding a letter from a professor with “several university degrees” and a former “university department head.”

The letter offers details about extraterrestrial bodies and craft, stating that part of the disks carry crews, while others are under remote control; that these visitors are human-like but much larger in size, and that they come from an etheric planet that “students of esoteric matters will understand,” among other details.

Considering the above evidence, combined with the hundreds of statements from high ranking military and political personnel (and more) that are available, it’s difficult to believe there is nothing going on. And if anyone were in a position to know the true story, it would have to be Dwight Eisenhower, which is what makes his story and the supposed meeting he had with extraterrestrials so compelling — provided you keep an open mind when listening.

“Behind the scenes, high ranking air force officers are soberly concerned about the UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe that the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” – Former Head of CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)

The Eisenhowers

When Laura Eisenhower was asked about her great grandfather and his supposed meeting with extraterrestrial beings, she had this to say:

Well I mean we have to understand that the Second World War wasn’t really won, we were dealing with things like project paperclip, we were dealing with, you know Admiral Byrd in 1947 going to Nazi bases in Antarctica and being defeated, so I mean, all these things were going on underneath… It’s like this whole other reality is going on that we don’t hear about. All of a sudden he’s (Dwight Eisenhower) voted into presidency and, you know, this facade of winning the war, um, you know, begins to just take us further and further away from, you know, the extraterrestrial concept, and what that really means and, you know, what is it really about, what is the interaction. So I would say that he was instrumental in warning us about the military industrial complex, and his integrity and I think the imprint that he left has allowed us to look back and open that door up and, you know, and ask these questions that weren’t asked back then. But my intuitive hit is that, and this is what I’ve gained from the work of Corey Goode, and other whistleblowers that have been connected to the secret space programs, is that the Nordics (extraterrestrial race) were connected to the Germans, and it wasn’t this whole, “Oh, you know, he made a deal with the wrong guys,” it was like, there needed to be so much discernment and clarity about the larger picture, that how can you possibly do that, in those times, I mean, this is what we’re trying to sort out now, is these timelines and the deeper history connected to secret societies, connected to, you know, these deeper ET agendas that have been around for thousands of years. So when it presents itself to a world government, or to these power structures, you know, there’s been pieces put into place specifically on purpose in order to create this outer facade which we read in our history books that have nothing to do with the true history of what is actually going on, and so, by the time this other meeting happened they considered it more of a surrender, because they couldn’t really do much, in 1953 is when the UFOs were flown over the white house, and that’s when they made negations with the Nazis, because they didn’t have a choice. . . . (source)

In February of 2010, Laura also posted a long document on the web describing her own contacts with beings from other worlds. Below is an excerpt:

It seemed clear to me that there were both false abductions (more holographic and communicated to the person through chips), and then there were the real ones—the ones I believe my great-grandfather President Eisenhower confronted, which has been a well-known cover-up. (source)

Apparently at this meeting Eisenhower was forced into an agreement with one race of extraterrestrials involving the exchange of ‘their’ technology for the ability to abduct some of us, examine us, and return us safely with no recollection of these events.

So where did the Eisenhower rumours stem from? Well on December 11th, 1984, a television producer by the name of Jamie Shandera received an envelope that had no return address, with two more envelopes inside and a 35 mm roll of film. The first paper within the envelope was a cover sheet labeled “Top Secret/Majic Eyes Only” and titled “Briefing Document: Operation Majestic 12 Prepared for President-Elect Dwight Eisenhower.” It was dated November 18, 1952. Admiral Roscoe Hillenkoetter (quoted earlier in the article speaking about UFOs) was listed as the briefing officer, along with President Truman, who established the group under executive order. Other names on the document included General Nathan Twinning, who stated in a declassified intelligence document that “the phenomenon is something real and not visionary or fictitious. The reported operating characteristics such as extreme rates of climb, maneuverability (particularly in roll), and motion which must be considered evasive when sighted or contacted by friendly air-craft and radar, lend belief to the possibility that some of the objects are controlled either manually, automatically, or remotely.” (1)

The MJ 12 documents go on to describe the known details of the extraterrestrial presence; although they cannot be confirmed as completely authentic, they are no doubt intriguing.

William Cooper, who was a close friend to Jamie Shandera, as well as a Navy officer who himself had experience with the UFO phenomenon, wrote a paper titled “The Secret Government: The Origin, Purpose, and Identity of MJ-12” where he made several revelations. He claimed there were at least 16 downed alien craft, 65 bodies, and one live alien retrieved between 1947 and 1952, and at least 10 more UFO crash retrievals during the Eisenhower years. He also claimed that this secret government was dominated by the CIA and the Air Force, but then went into even greater secrecy in 1952 with the establishment of the NSA, which didn’t become known to the general public until 30 years after its creation. (1)

When I think about the above program, I think of former Canadian Defence minister Paul Hellyer stating that pilots were ordered to “shoot first and ask questions after.” (source)

On a side note, the NSA (and other agencies as well) has also recently released some weird documents without any explanation, like this one that reads “Key To The Extraterrestrial Messages.” These documents reveal, at the very least, that these agencies are actively interested in this phenomenon and devoting significant resources to its study.

Another source sharing details of Eisenhower’s meetings with extraterrestrials is Dr. Michael Salla, a former American University professor who now writes extensively in the UFO field. He has also noted that he wrote to Ike’s son, John S.D. Eisenhower, and asked if there was actually an alien encounter with his father. The response, as Salla reported, was “no.” (source)

You can read Salla’s paper regarding the circumstantial evidence surrounding Eisenhower’s supposed meeting with extraterrestrials on his website HERE.

According to Pentagon consultant and UFO researcher Timothy Good, Eisenhower had meetings with extraterrestrial beings on more than one occasion. (source)

Another source is below: a deathbed testimony given to one of the world’s most notable UFO researchers, Richard Dolan.

Who really knows what happened? All we can do is draw conclusions from the evidence at hand, since we don’t have a statement from Eisenhower himself.

“There are objects in our atmosphere which are technically miles in advance of anything we can deploy, that we have no means of stopping them coming here … [and] that there is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, from other civilizations. That it behooves us, in case some of these people in the future or now should turn hostile, to find out who they are, where they come from, and what they want. This should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not the subject of ‘rubishing’ by tabloid newspapers.” Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (source)

Sources used not listed in article:

(1) UFOs & The National Security State. The Cover Up Exposed, 1973-1991, written by Richard Dolan.

This article (President Dwight D. Eisenhower's Great Granddaughter Speaks About His Meeting With Extraterrestrials) was originally published on Collective Evolution

