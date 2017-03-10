Proxima b And The Worlds Around TRAPPIST-1 Might Be Habitable, After All

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Many scientists discount the possibility of life around the TRAPPIST-1 system. Here’s why that’s premature, and possibly outright wrong.

By Ethan Siegel

When it comes to life in the Universe, we only have one confirmed example of success: Earth. The raw ingredients for life, however, are everywhere. This includes both the necessary building blocks for life (the raw elements and organic molecules) and also the necessary conditions for it, too. We normally look to our own planet for those conditions, which include a rocky world that’s rich in water, a thin atmosphere, an active magnetic field, and the right temperatures for liquid oceans on its surface. We measure other planets against Earthfor their chances of success, and use words like “super-Earth” and “habitable zone” to describe and classify them. But this approach, as common as it is, may lead to us overlooking life where it’s most abundant if it’s not found on worlds like our own.

Those conditions I mentioned aren’t the only ones that give Earth the properties we observe it to have. Some scientists, when enumerating the conditions for life on Earth, also include a large moon, a solar system with a gas giant just beyond the asteroid belt, our parent star’s ultraviolet radiation, Earth’s rapid night-and-day rotation, and our location far from the galactic center. But how many of these conditions are truly necessary for life to arise? In fact, how many of the earlier ones are necessary? With insufficient evidence, we don’t know. In fact, given that the Sun is larger, hotter and more massive than 95% of stars in the galaxy, it may be that life on Earth-like worlds is the rarity.

Three out of every four stars in the Universe are red dwarfs, or M-class stars. These are stars ranging from 8-40% the mass of the Sun, giving off as little as 0.05% of our Sun’s energy and living for hundreds of billions or even trillions of years. Our nearest star, Proxima Centauri, is a red dwarf like this, and so is TRAPPIST-1, at just 40 light years away. Proxima Centauri has an Earth-sized world at the right distance from its star that — if its atmosphere is Earth-like — it should have liquid water on its surface. TRAPPIST-1 has seven Earth-sized worlds around it; three of them meet those conditions…

This article (Proxima b And The Worlds Around TRAPPIST-1 Might Be Habitable, After All) was originally published on Forbes and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.