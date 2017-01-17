Who Put This Monolith on Mars’ Moon Phobos?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Nobody is sure what these two objects are but they do seem like they were made and placed there.

By UFOholic

Mars has two moons, Phobos and Deimos, named after the Greek mythological characters attributed to fear and dread. The small satellites are irregular in shape and circle the planet in strange orbits. Most astronomers agree their shape is an indicator of their origin: asteroids caught up in Mars’ gravitational pull.

NASA images show that Phobos, the smaller of the two has a peculiar structure on its surface. Rectangular in shape and standing close to 300 feet tall, the so-called monolith has sparked a great deal of controversy since it was first discovered by the Mars Global Surveyor mission in 1998.

When people find out about that they are going to say, ‘Who put that there? Who put that there?” Buzz Aldrin, Apollo astronaut.

ET enthusiasts speculate Phobos could be a hollow, artificial body and by extension, they believe the monolith could also be alien in origin. Their assumptions are primarily based on the calculations of Russian scientist Iosef Samuilovich, who theorized that the movements of Phobos were not consistent with what was expected from a celestial body of its shape and size.

If the odd satellite is indeed artificial in nature, the importance of the obelisk-like structure on its surface is dimmed a bit. If the entire moon was built, the monolith would only be a small component of the structure. On the other hand, the monolith can be found in a barren, featureless region on the moon, so it might be more important than we suspect.

Astronomers combated Samuilovich’s theory with claims that the 14 mile-wide moon could be highly porous in nature and that is the reason it moves on such an unpredictable trajectory.

No matter the true nature of Phobos, the mystery surrounding the monolith remains a valid one. Photographic evidence shows the monolith appears as a bright object near Stickney crater. The monolith is definitely not the product of a camera malfunction, since it casts a prominent shadow on the surface of Phobos.

The available data indicates the rectangular object sits all by itself in a region devoid of other landmarks, as if it were a testament to its own controversial nature. There is nothing like it on the entire moon. This strange object brings many questions into one’s mind: who put it there and why? Does it serve any purpose?

Alien supporter and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin fanned the flame even further when he said the issue warrants an investigation.

We should visit the moons of Mars,” Aldrin said. “There’s a monolith there – a very unusual structure on this little potato shaped object that goes around Mars once every seven hours.”

The red planet is full of enigmas and most of them point towards the existence of an advanced Martian civilization in the distant past. It seems like every week there’s a new out of place object being discovered in NASA photos sent back by the Curiosity Rover.

From alien skulls and skeletons to remains of ancient towers and what look like crashed UFOs, Mars is home to a plethora of things that shouldn’t be there.

Will the future bring answers to the questions that have been bothering true believers? When will we find confirmation to our suspicions?

Future missions to Mars should provide a wealth of information pertaining to this delicate subject and if history taught us anything, it’s that our conceptions, no matter how well established, are subject to change. In the face of new and overwhelming evidence, will the mystery of the monolith on Mars still hold?

Source: UFOholic

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!