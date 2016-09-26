Rand Corporation Part of Alien Proxy War Involving USAF & Navy Secret Space Programs

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michal Salla

In a September 19 phone interview, William Tompkins said that in addition to two generals, two admirals were in the Douglas Working Group created shortly after the February 1942 Los Angeles UFO incident, which ultimately led to the formation of Project RAND in 1945. The RAND Corporation website, however, only mentions two generals, Curtis LeMay and Lauris Norstad, in the creation of Project RAND. There was no mention of Navy admirals involved in Project RAND, even though according to Tompkins, the Navy was a major player in the study of antigravity craft both during and after World War II.

During World War II, Tompkins says that he made multiple visits to Naval facilities in China Lake and Pennsylvannia, which were closely examining the briefing packets he was delivering based on the debriefings of 29 spies in multiple Nazi aerospace projects. Clearly, the Navy was interested in developing antigravity craft, but its role would be unacknowledged, as far the official history of the RAND Corporation was involved.

Only Army Air Force officials would be acknowledged by official RAND historians, and this was reflected in the growing influence of the soon to be created U.S. Air Force, which had its own ideas in how to deal with extraterrestrial visitors and the Nazi presence in Antarctica.

By late 1947, a decision was made to separate RAND from Douglas, as the RAND website explains:

By late 1947, it seemed as though Project RAND—which was already operating fairly autonomously—should consider separating from Douglas. In February 1948, the Chief of Staff of the newly created United States Air Force wrote a letter to the president of the Douglas Aircraft Company that approved the evolution of Project RAND into a nonprofit corporation, independent of Douglas.

According to Tompkins the separation was not as smooth a transition as the RAND website depicts. He said in his September 19 interview that roughly two thirds of the personnel working in Project RAND moved over to the Santa Monica facility for the newly created RAND Corporation, while one third remained with Douglas at its own facilities in Santa Monica.

It is this remnant of Project RAND that formed the secret Douglas think tank, Advanced Design, which Tompkins began working for in early 1951 after joining Douglas only months earlier in late 1950. Tompkins likened the separation of Project RAND from Douglas as a traumatic divorce, as he describes in his book, Selected by Extraterrestrials (p.58):

I had been flying up to Douglas, from Naval Air Station North Island San Diego, since spring 1943… Now seven years later, it had been over a year since the divorce. The atmosphere in the Tank was thick with overwhelming tension and resentment. The personnel who had been forced to stay with the family [Douglas Aircraft Company] were hit the hardest. Those who wanted to stay, but who had to leave, also had strong feelings.

Tompkins went on to describe his surprise in 1951 when he learned of the antigravity projects being secretly studied by the Douglas scientists and engineers in its classified think tank, and how a separate think tank [RAND Project] had been created to study antigravity technology:

We were totally unaware that this strange, out-of-this-world thing had ever existed inside a classified engineering area, inside an aircraft company, one which in turn, must have existed inside another classified area. Another Think Tank, comprised of other people, was also tasked to evaluate the unbelievable events. [Selected by Extraterrestrials, p. 58]

Tompkins has supplied a document confirming that antigravity technology was indeed being studied by the Douglas Aircraft Company during this period. The document (on right) reveals that Tompkins superiors in the Douglas think tank, Elmer Wheaton and W.B. Klemperer, were researching UFO reports and antigravity studies in open source material.

What Tompkins says next in his book is very revealing in terms of the antagonistic relationship that quickly developed between the RAND Corporation and the Douglas think tank formed out of the personnel remaining from Project RAND:

For years, this was a thorn in our sides. We were subjected to continuous interruptions in our conference rooms, by other people who appeared there to evaluate our studies and concepts. [Selected by Extraterrestrials, p. 58]

Elsewhere in his book, Tompkins describes acts of industrial sabotage that set back the Navy’s efforts to work with Douglas Advanced Design think tank in designing future Navy Space Battle groups.

On the one hand, human-looking extraterrestrials that appeared Scandinavian, and were hence described by Tompkins as “Nordics”, were helping Douglas engineers in designing kilometers-long space carriers and cruisers. Tompkins says that the Nordic extraterrestrials were cultivating the U.S. Navy as future allies in the military conflicts that were occurring with Draconian Reptilians, elsewhere in the galaxy.

On the other hand, according to Tompkins, the Draconians, along with their Nazi allies, were sabotaging projects that Douglas Advanced Design were working on for the future Navy space battle groups. The RAND Corporation, according to Tompkins testimony, was linked to this industrial sabotage, suggesting that RAND and the USAF, was being influenced by the Draconian extraterrestrials and Nazis.

There are two major issues to consider here when evaluating Tompkins incredible testimony about Nordic and Draconian extraterrestrials using the U.S. Navy and Air Force as proxies in a galactic conflict. Both directly relate to the history of the RAND Corporation and its current activities…

