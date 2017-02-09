Respected EX-NASA Scientist Says Giant Sphere’s ‘Within Rings of Saturn’ Are Multiplying. He Calls Them “The Ringmakers”

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

The video below is a clip of Project Camelot’s Kerry Cassidy interviewing Dr. Norman Bergrun about what’s really going on in space. A mechanical engineer, Dr. Bergrun has worked for Ames Research Laboratory, NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics), and Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, now known as Lockheed Martin. He then went on to found Bergrun Engineering and Research.

You can view some of his publications for NASA, where he worked for more than a decade, here.

Coming from such a distinguished background, we can make several basic assumptions about him, not least of which is that he is highly intelligent. We can also assume that he knows and has worked with other intelligent and powerful people, and that he has had access to extremely sensitive data, which he himself makes clear in the below interview and in his book, The Ringmakers of Saturn.

What makes Norman’s story so intriguing is not only his impressive background, but the fact that hundreds of other scientists, politicians, and high-ranking military personnel have also shared information like this. He is just one of many insiders exposing the reality of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial beings.

When former NASA astronaut and Princeton Physics Professor Dr. Brian O’Leary said that there is “abundant evidence that we are being contacted, that civilizations have been visiting us for a very long time,” he wasn’t joking. There are now officially declassified documents that verify a long history of military encounters with these objects; objects which are performing maneuvers that no known aircraft can perform, all while traveling at speeds no known aircraft can travel. Not only that, but at the same time that pilots visually confirm their sightings, these objects are being tracked on both air and ground radar.

Dr. Jacques Vallee, notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information center for ARPANET, a precursor to the modern Internet, published a paper in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Aerial Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics.” (source)(source) There you can see some pictures taken by military pilots of the objects they encountered.

When entering into the vicinity of these objects, it’s not uncommon for critical electrical equipment to go ‘dead.’ UFOs have also been seen hovering around global nuclear missile facilities, at which time these facilities completely shut down and the nukes within go offline. You can learn more about that here.

According to Herman Oberth, one of the founding fathers of rocketry and astronautics, “flying saucers are real and . . . they are space ships from another solar system. I think that they possibly are manned by intelligent observers who are members of a race that may have been investigating our Earth for centuries.” (Oberth, Hermann: “Flying Saucers Come from a Distant World,” The American Weekly, October 24, 1954) (source 1)(source 2)

There are literally hundreds of shocking quotes from people of such reputable backgrounds, and thousands of documents pertaining to the UFO phenomenon, which lends even more credibility to the video below.

“What I found out is, these things inhabit Saturn, that’s where I first discovered them, and they’re proliferating.”

By the way, the ships Norman Speaks of around the rings of Saturn, they’re humungous.

He is also one of many x scientists who have accused the agency of “garbling” photos to hide things they do not want the public to see.

