Russians to land on moon in 2031, staff 12 person moon base already awaiting

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Russians to man moon in 2031

Over the coming years Russia will be engineering and testing a new deep space cargo-carrier rocket that will allow for the construction of a 12 person moon base over the next few decades.

The firm heading up the project plans to start unmanned flights in 2026.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos will be responsible for the construction of the 12 person moon base that will allow as a test platform for researchers coming and going.

The official story is that NASA is the only space agency that has managed to put humans on the moon, numbering 12 in total during the Apollo missions.

Source: Russia is developing a mega-rocket that will transport supplies to build a base on the MOON, Deputy PM reveals — Daily Mail

Via: Intellihub

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!