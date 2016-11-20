Secret Space Program Disclosures & False Flag Alien Events

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michal Salla

On November 13, Disclosure Project founder Dr. Steven Greer claimed in a lecture that final preparations for a false flag alien invasion were being facilitated by the recent secret space program disclosures of Corey Goode and William Tompkins. Greer claims that both are victims of psychotronic holographic technologies where they have been implanted with scripted memories of evil aliens abusing captive humans.

Part one of this two part series, examined Greer’s claims regarding Goode. This article examines what Greer had to say about Tompkins and his information.

A number of researchers into secret space program disclosures, including myself, have found Tompkins testimony and documentation to be the most powerful corroboration yet to emerge for many elements of Goode’s earlier disclosures. Consequently, Greer’s critique of Tompkins is very significant for assessing the validity of Goode’s testimony.

In his November 13 lecture, Greer introduces the concept of “alienism” which he defines as follows:

Alienism, as I’m going to define it tonight, is the proclivity to view anything that is non-human, but an intelligent life-form, as a potential threat, and the threat is directly proportional to how different they either appear or behave from us.

He has the following to say about Tompkins testimony, which in Greer’s view, promotes alienism through scripts prepared by military programs that promote the idea of threatening extraterrestrials:

I know that the folks that have been in the military programs connected to Mr. Tompkins and others have an agenda, and I question that agenda has to do with the propagation of fear and to convince the public that there’s an existential threat … as Ronald Reagan said at the UN, would unite the world to fight.

Significantly, Greer refers to “military programs connected to Mr. Tompkins,” yet provides no details of such a connection. He has no documents or witnesses of his own to corroborate his claim that Tompkins’ memories are scripts created by military programs.

Instead he makes a general reference to a USAF intelligence officer, who worked for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, who has new information about Unacknowledged Special Access Programs that will be released in Greer’s forthcoming Unacknowledged documentary.

Greer argues that Tompkins descriptions of benevolent human-looking aliens and malevolent Reptilian-looking aliens conspiring to respectively assist or sabotage US Navy efforts to build a secret space program is a form of alienism:

With many of these people you’ll hear that the ones that the look Nordic, shall we say. I’ve spent three or four hours with Bill Tompkins, the ones that kind of look like us but are pretty, those are GROOD [great/good] the ones that look some other way those are bad ones. Isn’t that interstellar racism? … Take a step back. Aren’t the good ones always the pretty blond ones with the big breasts… I find it appalling … are we really going to stay on that cycle of taking racism and turning it into alienism?

Now it’s important to note here that Tompkins in his autobiography and subsequent interviews was giving a descriptive account of two different extraterrestrial groups that Navy spies had discovered in relation to Nazi Germany’s secret aerospace programs.

The human looking-extraterrestrials operated in a more benign ethical way with civilians, while the Reptilian aliens behaved in a more imperialistic manner, wanting the Nazis to develop space fleets as a mercenary force that could join the Reptilians in deep space conquest.

Tompkins accounts of what the Navy spies were relaying during his covert service from 1942 to 1946, was based on trained intelligence operatives taking special note of the different actors and forces involved in helping the Nazis. The spies then reported this in detailed debriefings, which Tompkins had to relay in briefing documents to different U.S. aerospace corporations.

It’s important to note that Tompkins accounts of the aliens are very descriptive as would be expected in an intelligence gathering program, rather than emotional or philosophical accounts of them. Therefore it is mistaken to imply that Tompkins and the Navy spies were implicitly racists, whose deep biases led to them promoting alienism when reporting on different extraterrestrial races involved in Nazi aerospace programs.

In his response to a question about the veracity of the testimonies of Goode and Tompkins, Greer raises the issue of corroboration, and refers to both of their testimonies being contaminated by “seductive and interesting” memory scripts:

What am I skeptical of about things that have come our recently from Bill Tompkins and others [Goode]? A lot! Here’s the issue for me. You’ve got to have multiple points of corroboration, and the bigger the tale the more the proof you got to have. Now what I would say is it that I believe that these men are sharing what they believe to be true. I also know how easy it would be to provide information that is scripted about that, and that is seductive and interesting.

As far as “multiple points of corroboration” of Tompkins testimony is concerned, there are indeed documents and witnesses supporting many aspects of his testimony.

First are the documents that Tompkins has released concerning his claims of serving in a covert Navy Intelligence Program run by Rear Admiral Rico Botta with 29 spies in Nazi Germany learning about two Nazi secret space programs. Tompkins released a copy of two passes signed by Botta authorizing him to take multiple packets to experimental aircraft facilities.

Freedom of Information Act documents have been released that confirm that Botta had indeed signed Tompkins documents, and himself traveled to some of the experimental facilities Tompkins later said he was directed to take the briefing packets to.

Second, there is Tompkins testimony that while he worked at Douglas Aircraft Company from 1950 to 1963, he was recruited into a top secret think tank called Advanced Design. He was asked to design space battle groups with kilometers-long space craft capable of fulfilling interplanetary missions, which were covertly sent to the Navy. Tompkins has released multiple Douglas documents, and also has a retired Douglas aerospace scientist, Dr. Robert Wood, confirming that Tompkins did work with the people he claims…

Continue Reading →

Source: Exopolitics

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!