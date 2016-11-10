Secret Space Program: Total Recall with Captain Mark Richards — Part 5

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kerry Cassidy

For over 30 years, Captain Mark Richards has been and still is, a prisoner of the war between on and off planet races that have dominated Earth for centuries. He is an honorable officer of the Navy, who because of his rebellion against the Draco and Reptoids (Luciferian alliance) is considered a threat to their operations.

He was framed for a murder he is accused of having masterminded while he was on a mission off planet in service to humanity. He was Captain of a starship enterprise type vessel, fighting the war against aliens bent on the takeover of Planet Earth.

I am the only journalist who has interviewed him in person while he is in prison. This is my 5th interview.

Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot, November 8, 2016

CAPTAIN MARK RICHARDS INTERVIEW V — Saturday, October 22, 2016

NOTES TAKEN DURING THE INTERVIEW

PRISON LIFE

A few notes on the prison. Mark is in a 3rd level security prison.

Mark’s prison has some inmates convicted of murder but most would have already served a number of years in a High Security Prison. Mark was moved to the medium security prison at Vacaville only around 3 years ago.

MARK started in the Army then moved on to the Navy. He is a Captain of the Navy. His father, “the Dutchman” was Air Force.

MARK’S JOBS / RESPONSIBILITIES

Mark heads up a debating club at the prison.

He is also the highest level military (NAVAL) officer in the prison and so he is Commander and Chief of the Veterans Association. They have made some progress lately. This group is a formal association that assists Veterans in prison with fundraising, counseling and eventual preparation for dealing with life on the outside after release.

This organization gives Mark acknowledgement for his high military rank and Mark has a number of officers and men who in essence report to him. One man “Bach” was his executive officer who has reported to Mark for 40 years. This man, is an officer in prison for killing a child molester. He in essence took the law into his own hands and has no remorse.

Mark also has a conventional job helping with Prisoner acclimation and helping the person who checks prisoners in and out of the prison. He also helps prisoners with getting adjusted and rejoining society.

RACE RELATIONS IN PRISON

There is a big black/white/Latino race relation issue in prisons. He said his is allowed to be an acquaintance to a Black prisoner but not friends because the gang leaders won’t allow it.

PRISON GUARDS

Mark says prison guards (at all prisons) regularly sell hard drugs to inmates for high prices. They also sell things like $8 tobacco for $800 to inmates and $19 for $1000.

They have complete autonomy to be able to do this.

BLACK BUDGET – MILITARY EXPENDITURES – PADDING THE BUDGET

BUILT-IN OVER CHARGING IN MILITARY EXPENDITURES NASA AND MILITARY CONTRACTS CREATE SURPLUS FUNDING TO GO INTO BLACK PROJECTS / SECRET SPACE

For example, one Rockwell contract worth 780,000 on paper would be charged at 4.5 million.

A $9 Toilet seat sold for $800 to the military contractors.

This is how they build up the budget for secret space in addition to all the profits from high yield programs, child porn and sex slave trade and drug sales.

WILLIAM TOMPKINS DISCLOSURES

I shared some of the recent disclosures from William Tompkins and Mark said there are some eery similarity between Tompkins background and Marks. Especially with regard to being a ship model builder as a child. Being a designer. Growing up in contact with Hollywood and lots of Aerospace companies.

Both Mark and Tompkins said they both relate going into space is like going out to sea which is one of the reasons the Navy has such a big impact on the building of the secret space program.

Both men had close ties to Nordic women. Mark married one and has had a child with one.

Tompkins talks a lot about the Nordics disguised as secretaries helping them build the secret space program.

Tompkins said when they brought over the Nazi scientists they brought with them the Reptoids. That NASA was infiltrated with Reptoids and Mark agreed.

Mark said for a while the secret space program was run by one group under Curtis LeMay but after the 1950s it was taken over by another group.

He talked about their being 2 sides vying for control of the secret space program.

He said Nordics build humans into armies of soldiers to fight on their front lines in wars against Reptilians. They nurture and teach the humans on other moons and Earth for this purpose. They build augmented humans to fight in their wars…in essence Supersoldiers. And this protects their own race. It’s coldly calculating. This parallels William Tompkins information exactly.

SKYNET / AI

Contrary to what Pete Peterson says about the SKYNET CHIP that he says he built to be impervious to alien intervention and takeover, Mark says the aliens can take it over if they choose.

Control of the command and control Chip would give ET control of our tech, nano, mother and all super soldiers and sub tech along the chain including androids and clones with AI and/or nano.

This does include Humans who are enhanced with enough nano (from chemtrails) to supercede their own human biology.

Regarding an army of underground androids belonging to U.S. and China — there is no need so he says they don’t exist. He says if the battle got to ‘ground level’ we would already have lost.

“Nobody fights an equal”. You always fight when you have tech one step ahead or more (advantage) otherwise you surrender or negotiate.

If we can’t defend the planet from a ground invasion — it’s too late. So most battles will be fought in the skies.

BEGINNINGS OF SECRET SPACE PROGRAM

WWII – Nazis discover the UFO in black forest. They end up working with the Aryans. WWII was fought between 4 interplanetary races and humans. The war simply slowed down the takeover.

What has now been set up is a version of MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) acting as a preventative.

Why did the Nordics and Reptoids decide to contact the Nazis?

Nazis were technically advanced. Most of Europe was either under Stalin or Kings and Queens.

Nazis worked with Aryans – a type of Nordic (there are at least 8 different types of Nordics) Nordic races have vested interest in getting humans up to speed and able to assist them in their wars with other ET races specifically against reptilians and dracos. Nordics have taken for example 20,000 troops off Earth to act as the front line – in their space wars and as slave labor — seeing them as expendable Some of these troops were taken to the moon Human troops can be programmed to be “borg-like” and some Nordic groups find this useful. They advocate ‘transhumanism’ and installing nano and biological implants to make programming troops easier.

WWII – LAST BATTLE

The last battle of WWII was fought between 4 ET races (and humans)

NORDICS — 8 different kinds REPTOIDS (reptilian-human hybrids) DRACOS GREYS

Nordics from Aldebaran also known as Aryans.

Grey allegiance is available to the highest bidder… in this case the Reps and Nordics trade control over them. (my note paraphrased).

Mark said lots of Nordics look like us and can pass in the street as us but some have vastly different internal organs etc.

Nordics started working with Nazis in the 1930s.

They are motivated by self-interest. Using us to help fight their wars is their main motivation. Their agenda tends to see us in a more positive light because it serves them.

RAPTORS

Raptors have excellent AI. Any space faring culture develops AI. When they destroy their planet…the AI survives.

Raptors prefer their food source to be hunted… so they like deer, elk etc.

After WWII Raptors (who were once our enemies) saw what good fighters we were and decided to back us.

Raptors took herds of dinosaurs off planet and raise them as cattle. This is their main food source. They regarded humans as like a kind of caviar….

NUCLEAR MISSLES & RAND

We talked about the William Tompkins info about nuclear missiles and the progress to building larger craft and bases. RAND the think tank being much for involved in the secret space program than previously thought.

There is a RAND NUCLEAR MISSLE BOOK FROM 1948 still available on their website for example.

MOON BASE

We were stopped by certain ET races twice when trying to build a Moon Base… eventually we succeeded. But they tried to stop us twice:

After Sputnik 1961 Exeter conference in the UK — we were told no — 3 different races stopped us from proceeding. (not sure how)

He said our military persisted and eventually succeeded. Partially because Curtis LeMay was the Commanding General and basically went by the policy “just nukem” if they don’t get out of the way…

By 1960s we had a base on the MOON.

Bobby Ray Inman was also instrumental in this…

Source: Kerry Cassidy — Project Camelot

