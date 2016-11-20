Secret Space Program Update with Robert Wood and William Tompkins

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this multi-part interview series, we meet with William Tompkins and Dr. Robert Wood – the author and editor of Bill’s autobiography, Selected by Extraterrestrials, My Life in the Top Secret World of UFOs, Think-tanks, and Nordic Secretaries.

In part one; we explore Dr. Bob’s work at Douglas Aircraft as an engineer and his scientific research into UFOs and how they could work; his work with in retirement with MUFON; and his authentication of Top Secret UFO, MJ12, and other documents related to of a variety of topics, including the Battle of Los Angeles, c.1942.

Later, Dr. Wood and Bill Tompkins discuss TRW research projects, the prospect of meeting ET and UFO sightings.

Robert Wood and William Tompinks Interview — Part 1

Robert Wood and William Tompinks Interview — Part 2

William Tompkins discloses his first-hand witness testimony of what he saw during the reconnaissance missions to the moon and during NASA’s and Neil Armstrong’s first manned mission to the moon – Apollo 11. If you were alive back then and watched it all unfold on TV, as I had, according to Bill, we weren’t shown everything. Later, Dr. Robert Wood prompts Bill to discuss his first job with US NAVY Intelligence – what was it like working with Admiral Rico Botta during WWII; and, we get to hear from Bill how he had finally received confirmation that his secretaries were indeed Nordic Extraterrestrials.

RELATED LINKS:

Documents Support Claims of Covert Navy Operation in Nazi Germany Tied to Secret Space Programs

http://exopolitics.org/documents-supp…

Selected by Extraterrestrials

https://www.amazon.com/Selected-Extra…

Alien Viruses: Crashed UFOs, MJ-12, & Biowarfare

https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Viruses-…

Lunar Orbiter Image Recovery Project

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lunar_O…

Robert Wood and William Tompinks Interview — Part 3

In this third and final part of this interview series with William Tompkins and Dr. Robert Wood, we discuss life extension studies; research at TRW and the telepathic extraterrestrial help they were receiving from the Blues – not to be confused with Corey Goode’s Blue Avians; Bill’s life and work at Naval Air Station North Island during WWII and what it was like working with Admiral Rico Botta, interfacing with the Naval Operatives, receiving technological data from them, and disseminating packages to the defense industry, colleges, and naval research facilities.

RELATED LINKS:

DOCUMENTS SUPPORT CLAIMS OF COVERT NAVY OPERATION IN NAZI GERMANY TIED TO SECRET SPACE PROGRAMS

http://exopolitics.org/documents-supp…

SELECTED BY EXTRATERRESTRIALS

https://www.amazon.com/Selected-Extra…

CRAFTSMANSHIP MUSEUM – illustrations of Bill’s ship models

http://www.craftsmanshipmuseum.com/To…

SOLAR WARDEN

http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/darre…

GERMAN HANUBU SAUCER-SHAPED CRAFT

http://discaircraft.greyfalcon.us/HAU…

DRUGS THAT DRAMATICALLY INCREASE HEALTHY LIFESPAN DISCOVERED BY SCRIPPS RESEARCH, MAYO CLINIC

http://www.kurzweilai.net/drugs-that-…

SKUNK WORKS

http://www.lockheedmartin.com/us/aero…

MARIA ORSIC AND THE VRIL GESELLSCHAFT

http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/cie…

Source: Search for Truth

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!