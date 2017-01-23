The Secret Space Programs Shocking True Purpose Revealed

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The glory days of NASA are over! Today the military industrial complex is marching towards world dominance through space technology on behalf of the globalist.

Classified space programs have been an integral part of a complex jigsaw puzzle concerning UFOs, extraterrestrial life, ancient civilizations and advanced E.T. technology.

Secret Space Program and the Kennedy Assassination: ‘Why wouldn’t there be a secret space program?’ An eye-opening presentation saturated with hard truths.

Via: Prepare for Change

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!