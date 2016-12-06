Siberian Residents Witness Large Meteor Explosion (VIDEO)

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



On Tuesday, residents of the Republic of Khakassia in southwestern Siberia witnessed a large explosion in the sky, assumed to be an explosion of a meteor.

The unusual occurrence deeply surprised local residents. The explosion was so powerful that it suddenly made the night as bright as the day.

The event was reported to have been seen from all across the republic and from neighboring territories, reports said.

Some witnesses even managed to capture videos with their mobile phones.

Although some local residents were worried about the explosion and assumed that it could have been caused by some technological problem, local emergency services calmed them down saying that the explosion occurred as result of a natural cause.

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!