Silent triangular UFO caught on tape over San Diego, California
Silent triangular UFO caught on tape over San Diego, California

Here’s a new footage of a bright lights in triangular formation that were silently hovering in the night sky above San Diego in California. This was filmed on 15th November 2016.

Source: Latest UFO Sightings

