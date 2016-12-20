About
Silent triangular UFO caught on tape over San Diego, California
Silent triangular UFO caught on tape over San Diego, California
December 20, 2016
Here’s a new footage of a bright lights in triangular formation that were silently hovering in the night sky above San Diego in California. This was filmed on 15th November 2016.
Source:
Latest UFO Sightings
