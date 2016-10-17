Solar Warden — Inception to Present Day

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Since approximately 1980, a secret space fleet code named ‘Solar Warden’ has been covertly operating in our skies. In fact, this has been the testimony shared by various whistleblowers and reporters all over the world.

Here is one report:

“When Gary McKinnon hacked into U.S. Space Command computers several years ago and learned of the existence of ‘non-terrestrial officers’ and ‘fleet-to-fleet transfers’ and a secret program called ‘Solar Warden’, he was charged by the Bush Justice Department with having committed ‘the biggest military computer hack of all time’, and stood to face prison time of up to 70 years after extradition from UK. But trying earnest McKinnon in open court would involve his testifying to the above classified facts, and his attorney would be able to subpoena government officers to testify under oath about the Navy’s Space Fleet. McKinnon also found out about the ships or craft within Solar Warden. It is said that there are approximately eight cigar-shaped mother ships (each longer than two football fields end-to-end) and 43 small “scout” ships. The Solar Warden Space Fleet operates under the US Naval Network and Space Operations Command (NNSOC) [formerly Naval Space Command]. There are approximately 300 personnel involved at that facility, with the figure rising. Solar Warden is said to be made up from U.S. aerospace Black Projects contractors, but with some contributions of parts and systems by Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Russia, and Australia. It is also said that the program is tested and operated from secret military bases such as Area 51 in Nevada, USA.” (source) READ: NASA Hacker Claims USA Has War Ships In Space

Reagan Learns of Solar Warden

President Ronald Reagan came by his knowledge of Solar Warden first hand, according to his published diaries:

The entry for Tuesday, June 11, 1985 (page 334) reads:

“Lunch with 5 top space scientist. It was fascinating. Space truly is the last frontier and some of the developments there in astronomy etc. are like science fiction, except they are real. I learned that our shuttle capacity is such that we could orbit 300 people. This is curious since the Space Shuttle holds a maximum of eight people and only five were built for space flight. Even if all five took off fully loaded it would be impossible to place and maintain 300 astronauts in orbit.” (source) “Was Reagan revealing the existence of a highly classified space program that could accommodate hundreds of astronauts in orbit? Apparently so according to dozens of military and corporate whistleblowers. Hidden within one of the ten unified combatant commands of the U.S. military, Strategic Command, is a highly classified fleet of aircraft carrier sized antigravity vehicles that operate in outer space. The United States has organized its military forces into ten unified combatant commands respectively led by a single four star General or Admiral who reports directly to the Secretary of Defense. Six of the unified commands span the globe in terms of different geographical areas. In addition, there are four functional commands where specialized military activities are run by a single ‘Combatant Commander.’ From 1985 to 2002 Space Command was responsible for outer space operations by the U.S. military. In June 2002, Space Command merged with another of the functional commands – Strategic Command which is responsible for a range of space, satellite, missile, nuclear and intelligence activities. Rumors that the U.S. has a highly classified fleet of antigravity vehicles have circulated for years.” (source)

On March 23, 1993, at an engineering conference in Los Angeles, Dr. Ben Rich former CEO of Lockheed’s Skunkworks, showed a slide with a black disk headed for space and said:

Solar warden spacecraft near the sun?

In October of 2015, this report was published on the Very Top Secret Information site, showing this image taken by the SOHO satellite. (*Note that the large blue sphere is placed over the lens to block the sun):

“Is this massive spacecraft part of the secret program Solar Warden?”

“I do not think this is a glitch on the camera lens. The detail on this object is fantastic even without close up, if they are aware of the SOHO Satellite then maybe this is their way of saying hello. The craft is maybe a couple of miles from the Camera.” Street Cap 1(source)

Further Corroboration by William Tompkins:

An important whistleblower to come forward is William Tompkins, whose first public appearance was on the Jeff Rense show on December 14, 2015, where he describes some of his book’s disclosure-filled content. Tompkins went into detail about how he was recruited into the Navy’s covert espionage program during WWII to study and reverse engineer Nazi-designed antigravity space craft.

Tompkins claims operatives revealed in the top secret debriefings that up to and during the World War II, there were two flying saucer programs under development. The first was a largely civilian effort that predated the Nazi rise to power in 1933, while the second was led by the Nazi SS.

Tompkins said that the civilian German space program had been inspired by a Nordic group of extraterrestrials who were communicating through young female German mediums. (source)

You can learn more about William Tompkins experiences in his book:

