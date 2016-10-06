Sphere Being Alliance Website Announcement

New Q&A Feature with Corey Goode and Justin Deschamps

Goode Vlog is proud to announce our new website at www.SphereBeingAlliance.com. It will be the one place to find all information from both the SBA and Goode Vlog Channels.

and Full Disclosure Now have partnered for a question and answer style interview series with secret space program insider and whistleblower Corey Goode

Questions will be collected from the audience by filling out the below Google form. Answers will be recorded and posted on this site and elsewhere once enough questions have been gathered.

All questions are welcome, but only some will be selected.

Questions that have been asked in pervious shows or interviews will generally not be selected, unless clarification or further information is requested.