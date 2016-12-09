Strange Implants and the Extraterrestrial Hypothesis

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Everything from the release of government documents, to high level testimonies from high ranking military and political figures has ignited a massive surge of interest in the UFO phenomenon from people all over the world. Unidentified Flying Objects (performing maneuvers that defy our understanding of physics) are now a confirmed reality. Official government documents prove that defence and government agencies have been examining this topic for a while. For example, you can view the UK’s latest release of files from June 2013 here. To find out what happens when the military tracks a UFO on radar, you can click here. You can find out more information about that from CE by clicking here. Ask yourself, why is there such a high level of interest from government and military agencies?

The question people are asking has changed from “do UFOs exist?” to “are UFOs extraterrestrial spacecraft?” Attributing today’s unknown aerial phenomenon to extraterrestrial craft might be a big mental leap to some, but the size of that mental leap continues to decrease. There are a lot of factors that are attributing to that decrease, and one of them comes in the form of body marks and extracted implants from people who’ve claimed to have extraterrestrial contact. I’m not saying all UFOs are extraterrestrial craft, I believe many of them are also made by humans from classified projects that come from the black budgetworld. I also believe that many of these implants could have been done by military agencies; but again, I’d like to reiterate that the extraterrestrial hypothesis is not one to take likely, you can read more about the extraterrestrial hypothesis HERE, or later on in this article.

“There are a great many photographs of such body marks, many of which are in an equilateral triangle pattern of red dots on the wrist or near the ankle. Also common are scoop marks,” in which it appears as if a small amount of tissue was removed from beneath the skin, leaving an indentation.” -Richard Dolan (UFOs and the National Security State, Volume 2)

The case of extracted implants is very fascinating, they are largely reported by abductees, and those who have had experience with UFOs.

Below is a clip of Dr. Roger Leir. a Doctor of Podiatric medicine, and arguably the best known individual with regards to extracting alleged alien implants. He has performed more than fifteen surgeries that removed sixteen separate distinct objects. These objects have been investigated by several prestigious laboratories, including Los Alamos National Laboratories, New Mexico Tech, and many others. Unfortunately, he passed away in March 2014, but his legacy lives on. The clip was taken from the citizens hearing on disclosure, just like the one below, where you can find out more information about that.

He also spoke at the National Press Club in 2009, you can view that video here.

Throughout the years he described what he found in his work. Perhaps one of the most fascinating facts was that these objects were magnetic in nature, some gave off a radio frequencies of 14.7 MHz. According to doctor Leir, they were “fixed, or mobile deep space frequencies.” This is a very large amount for a very small object only millimetres in length, roughly the size of a pencil lead.

Lear also worked with Dr. Alex Mosier, a Ph.D. in physical chemistry. Some of the objects they examined had commonalities with meteorite fragments, metals such as Gallium, Germanium, Platinum, Ruthenium, Rhodium, and Iridium. They also noted a “deviation of nickel from terrestrial ratios that the analysis lab couldn’t explain.” Some of these implants contained nickel with an isotopic ratio not found on planet Earth.

They also found nano fibres very similar to carbon nano-tubes, which suggest that the fragments were engineered or manufactured. According to Dr Mosier, “you don’t find these things in nature. they have to be processed, engineered, and they’re not easy to make.”

All the individuals he studied had “no noted portal of entry” for any of the objects he removed. There was also no notable visible scar formation, and no disruption in the integrity of the skin. All the individuals tested positive to X-rays and CT scans showing metallic or lesser dense foreign objects, and there were no signs of inflammation at all which, according to Dr. Lier, would be impossible.

All of these surgeries and tests were done with an extremely limited budget, and to understand it further, more money would had to have been allocated to these findings.

One thing remains clear, there are many that believe the UFO topic to be directly correlates with the extraterrestrial phenomenon. There are reports all over the world from a large amount of people whose stories all seem to correlate. Whether it be through friendly contact or forced abduction, something is definitely going on, and there appears to possibly be multiple races of extraterrestrials interacting with humanity, and a very high level of interest from military agencies all over the world.

More On The Extraterrestrial Hypothesis

Just to clarify, ‘contactees’ are usually those who have reported ‘friendly’ contact experiences with extraterrestrials, ‘abductees’ are those who have had what they perceive to be fearful experiences, and experiencers are those who neither view the experience as ‘good’ or ‘bad,” but simply just an experience. It’s important to note this, because various people have reported different types of experiences with different types of beings.

The reality is that some people who claim to have had contact with intelligent extraterrestrial beings actually have.

John Mack, A Harvard professor, psychiatrist and Pulitzer Prize recipient stresses that:

“Yes, it’s both. It’s both literally, physically happening to a degree; and it’s also some kind of psychological, spiritual experience occurring and originating perhaps in another dimension. And so the phenomenon stretches us, or it asks us to stretch to open to realities that are not simply the literal physical world, but to extend to the possibility that there are other unseen realities from which our consciousness, our, if you will, learning processes over the past several hundred years have closed us off.” (source)

We published an article earlier this year regarding John Mack, and more than 60 school children witnessing non-human beings and a large craft landing. The children were interviewed by him, and it was quite a remarkable story with all of the children providing very similar stories. Until this day these children have been speaking of it, an event occurred more than 20 years ago….

“They describe these events like a person talks about something that has happened to them. I can tell that these are people of sound mind telling me something…” (quote continued and taken from the video linked below) – Dr. John Mack, professor of psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

You can watch THIS video of Mack Interview the children, and you can read THIS article that goes more into detail on that case.

According to retired McGill University professor in the Department of Psychology (research areas beings cognition and cognitive Neuroscience), Dr. Don Donderi:

“Some of what people report as UFOs are extraterrestrial (ET) vehicles. Some of those extraterrestrial vehicles actually have ET crews, and some of those ET crews catch and release humans.” (source)

Academicians like these, and others like Richard Dolan, David M. Jacobs and more have been studying this phenomena for decades, and the reports of beings and examining why they are here, what they are doing, what they look like and more has been documented by their (and others) research.

What I find most fascinating about these stories is how many of them seem to compliment each other instead of contradicting each other, which just adds to the mystery.

Other Examples Of Physical Evidence Associated With This Topic (UFO & Extraterrestrial – Despite That In Some Cases Both Are Not Related To Each Other)

“If it does indeed turn out that there is relevant physical evidence, if this evidence is carefully collected and analyzed, and if this analysis leads to the identification of several facts concerning the UFO phenomenon, then will be the time for scientists to step back and ask, what are these facts trying to tell us? If those facts are strong enough to lead to a firm conclusion, then will be the time to confront the more bizarre questions. If, for instance, it turns out that all physical evidence is consistent with a mundane interpretation of the causes of UFO reports, there will be little reason to continue to speculate about the role of extraterrestrial beings. If, on the other hand, the analysis of physical evidence turns up very strong evidence that objects related with UFO reports were manufactured outside the solar system, then one must obviously consider very seriously that the phenomenon involves not only extraterrestrial vehicles but probably also extraterrestrial beings.”(source)

The quote above comes from Peter Andrew Sturrock, a British Scientist, and an Emeritus Professor of Applied Physics at Stanford University. Sturrock and a number of other notable scientists around the world came together during the 1990’s in order to examine the physical evidence that is commonly associated with the UFO phenomenon. One example used by Sturrock in his analysis, was a photo taken by two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots on August 27th, 1956, in McCleod, Alberta, Canada. (“Physical Evidence Related To UFO Reports” – The Sturrock Panel Report – Electromagnetic Effects) (source) (source)

The pilots were flying in a formation of four F86 Sabre jet aircraft. One of the pilots described the phenomenon as a “bright light which was sharply defined as disk-shaped,” that looked like “a shiny silver dollar sitting horizontal.” Another pilot managed to photograph the object, as you can see above.

The sighting lasted for a couple of minutes, and this specific case was analyzed by Dr. Bruce Maccabee, who estimated (from available data) that the luminosity of the object (the power output within the spectral range of the film) to be many megawatts. The Sturrock Panel also found it to be the case that a strong magnetic field surrounding the phenomenon or object was a common occurrence.

Maccabee published his analysis in the Journal of Scientific Exploration (“Optical Power Output of an Unidentified High Altitude Light Source,” published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration, vol. 13, #2, 1999). He also published one in 1994 titled “Strong Magnetic Field Detected Following a Sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object,” in the same journal (8, #3, 347)

Dr. Jacques Vallee, notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information center for ARPANET, a precursor to the modern Internet, also published a paper in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Ariel Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics.” (source)(source)

This particular case is also referenced in this paper.

One thing is for certain, it’s one of multiple strange phenomena that has and continues to interest a large portion of the scientific community.

Here is a video of former Canadian Defence Minister Paul Hellyer speaking about the fields around these objects, and what some of them were doing to military planes.

Let’s just be clear, these objects are commonly seen, tracked on air radar, and tracked on ground radar simultaneously. This is something that has happened hundreds, if not thousands of times. This is information that’s been made public over the past few years.

For example, a declassified Defence Intelligence Agency document shows one (out of thousands) great example. It details how two F-4 interceptor pilots reported seeing an object visually, it was also tracked on their airborne radar. Both planes experienced critical instrumentation and electronics going offline at a distance of twenty-five miles from the object. Here is an excerpt from the report:

“As the F-4 approached a range of 25 nautical miles it lost all instrumentation and communications. When the F-4 turned away from the object and apparently was no longer a threat to it, the aircraft regained all instrumentation and communications. Another brightly lighted object came out of the original object. The second object headed straight toward the F4. ” (source)

The report also described how a smaller object detached from the bigger object, turned inside the arc of the F-4 itself, and then rejoined the original object. This incident lasted for several hours. I decided to use this example because it has a number of declassified supporting national security documents, which goes to show how seriously this event was taken.

“Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” Former head of the CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source, NY Times)

It’s only now that more people are starting to become aware of this information. Here is a quote from Senator Barry Goldwater before the de-classification of all of these files:

“This thing has gotten so highly-classified… it is just impossible to get anything on it. I have no idea who controls the flow of need-to-know because, frankly, I was told in such an emphatic way that it was none of my business that I’ve never tried to make it to be my business since. I have been interested in this subject for a long time and I do know that whatever the Air Force has on the subject is going to remain highly classified.” – Senator Barry Goldwater, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee (source)

Below is a great clip from author and researcher Richard Dolan, taken from The Citizens Hearing On Disclosure summing it all up in one short speech.

Interesting Quotes About The UFO Phenomenon (A Few Out Of Many)

***Please keep in mind, the documentation regarding this phenomenon can be found from links that were mentioned in the very first paragraph of this article

“Everything is in a process of investigation both in the United States and in Spain, as well as the rest of the world. The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero (1979). From UFOs and the National Security State, Volume 2, written by Richard Dolan.

“There is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, by other civilizations. Who they are, where they are from, and what they want should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not be the subject of ‘rubishing’ by tabloid newspapers.” (source) – Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

“There is another way whether it’s wormholes or warping space, there’s got to be a way to generate energy so that you can pull it out of the vacuum, and the fact that they’re here shows us that they found a way.” (source) – Jack Kasher, Ph.D, Professor Emeritus of physics, University of Nebraska.

"This thing has gotten so highly-classified… it is just impossible to get anything on it. I have no idea who controls the flow of need-to-know because, frankly, I was told in such an emphatic way that it was none of my business that I've never tried to make it to be my business since. I have been interested in this subject for a long time and I do know that whatever the Air Force has on the subject is going to remain highly classified." – Senator Barry Goldwater, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee (source)

"Yes, it's both. It's both literally, physically happening to a degree; and it's also some kind of psychological, spiritual experience occurring and originating perhaps in another dimension. And so the phenomenon stretches us, or it asks us to stretch to open to realities that are not simply the literal physical world, but to extend to the possibility that there are other unseen realities from which our consciousness, our, if you will, learning processes over the past several hundred years have closed us off." – John Mack,Dr. John E. Mack, a Harvard University psychologist and Pulitzer prize winner" (source)

“An extraterrestrial influence is investigating our planet. Something is monitoring the planet and they are monitoring it very cautiously.” — 2008 Presidential Candidate Mike Gravel (source)(source)

“Some of what people report as UFOs are extraterrestrial (ET) vehicles. Some of those extraterrestrial vehicles actually have ET crews, and some of those ET crews catch and release humans.” — Dr. Don Donderi, a retired McGill University Professor of 40 years in the Department of Psychology (source)

“Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, Et’s, etc…They are visiting Earth now; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking. – Theodor C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire (source)

“Decades ago, visitors from other plants warned us about where we were headed and offered to help. But instead, we, or at least some of us, interpreted their visits as a threat, and decided to shoot first and ask questions after.” – Paul Hellyer, Former Canadian Defense Minister (source)

My people tell of Star People who came to us many generations ago. The Star people brought spiritual teachings and stories and maps of the cosmos and they offered these freely. They were kind, loving, and set a great example. When they left us, my people say there was a loneliness like no other.” – Richard Wagamese, Ojibway Author (source)

I’m skeptical about many things, including the notion that government always knows best, and that the people can’t be trusted with the truth. The time to pull the curtain back on this subject is long overdue. We have statements from the most credible sources – those in a position to know – about a fascinating phenomenon, the nature of which is yet to be determined. John Podesta, for example — former White House Chief of Staff for Bill Clinton, Barack Obama’s right hand man (councillor), and the current head of Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Taken from Leslie Kean’s 2010 New York Times bestseller, UFOs: Generals, Pilots, And Government Officials Go On The Record, in which Podesta wrote the forward.

“Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered… We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time…I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real.” – Doctor Edgar Mitchell, 6th man to walk on the moon. (source) (source)(source)

Source: SOTT

Via: Truth Unsealed

