That Time Subterranean Aliens Killed 60 People in New Mexico

Dulce, New Mexico is located right on the Colorado-New Mexico border. It’s a quaint town, with a population just under 3,000. It’s the tribal headquarters of the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. It’s also the alleged location of a secret underground alien base.

Philip Schneider, an explosive engineer who worked for the U.S. government, with high-level security clearance, claimed that in 1979 he participated in the building of a “secret underground base,” in Dulce, New Mexico. It was here that a horrific battle played out leaving 60 humans dead and countless subterranean aliens fighting for their life.

Schneider asserts that he was suspicious of the engineering operation while noticing the presence of Green Berets and Special Forces. His fears were realized when after drilling underground he came face-t0-face with a 7-foot tall, stinky, gray alien. Obviously he freaked out and grabbed a pistol he was carrying (because that’s what engineers do?) and shot and killed two aliens. Another alien shot some laser-plasma ball or whatever at him and blew off some of his fingers. He was saved by a Green Beret who allegedly gave his life for him. In all, 60 human-people allegedly lost their lives that day at the “Alien-Human Battle of Dulce.”

“There’s a war under there and it’s been going on since that time,” he said. He spoke of 1,477 underground bases around the world, 129 of which were located in the United States. Each cost $17 billion or more. He said the Black Budget, hidden from other U.S. government agencies and from the public, garners 25 percent of the gross national product. Military forces from multiple countries have been engaged in such warfare with aliens, he said. – The Epoch Times

Schneider became an outspoken advocate calling for the government to be more transparent about their knowledge of alien life. He also believed people in the government were trying to shut him up. When he died by suicide, his supporters called foul play.

Political scientist Michael Barkun claimed that underground missile installations built during the Cold War made led to a numerous rumors, and ultimately led to the Dulce alien cave base legend. However, in 1999, the French government published a study concluding that the United States government has withheld evidence that point to the existence of UFOs. The paper was entitled, “UFOs and Defense: What Must We Be Prepared For?” The lesson here: The truth is out there… or is it? It is. Maybe. But, probably not. Or it could be.

Source: Huffington Post

Via: Earth Mystery News

h/t: Ascension with Mother Earth

Bonus…

In May 1995, Phil Schneider did a lecture on what he had discovered. Seven months later he was tortured and killed by those for whom he had previously worked.

This man’s final acts should not go unnoticed.

“It is because of the horrendous structure of the federal government that I feel directly imperiled *not* to tell anybody about this material. How long I will be able to do this is anybody’s guess. However, I would like to mention that this talk is going to be broken up into four main topics. Each of these topics will have some bearing on what you people are involved in, whether you are patriots or not. “I want you to know that these United States are a beautiful place. I have gone to more than 70 countries, and I cannot remember any country that has the beauty, as well as the magnificence of its people, like these United States. “To give you an overview of basically what I am, I started off and went through engineering school. Half of my school was in that field, and I built up a reputation for being a geological engineer, as well as a structural engineer with both military and aerospace applications. I have helped build two main bases in the United States that have some significance as far as what is called the New World Order. The first base is the one at Dulce, New Mexico. I was involved in 1979 in a firefight with alien humanoids, and I was one of the survivors. I’m probably the only talking survivor you will ever hear. Two other survivors are under close guard. I am the only one left that knows the detailed files of the entire operation. Sixty-six secret service agents, FBI, Black Berets and the like, died in that firefight. I was there. “Number one, part of what I am going to tell you is going to be very shocking. Part of what I am going to tell you is probably going to be very unbelievable, though, instead of putting your glasses on, I’m going to ask you to put your ‘skepticals’ on. But please, feel free to do your own homework. I know the Freedom of Information Act isn’t much to go on, but it’s the best we’ve got. The local law library is a good place to look for Congressional Records. So, if one continues to do their homework, then one can be standing vigilant in regard to their country.

Deep Underground Military Bases and the Black Budget

“I love the country I am living in, more than I love my life, but I would not be standing before you now, risking my life, if I did not believe it was so. The first part of this talk is going to concern deep underground military bases and the black budget. The Black Budget is a secretive budget that garners 25% of the gross national product of the United States. The Black Budget currently consumes $1.25 trillion per [2] years. At least this amount is used in black programs, like those concerned with deep underground military bases. Presently, there are 129 deep underground military bases in the United States. “They have been building these 129 bases day and night, unceasingly, since the early 1940’s. Some of them were built even earlier than that. These bases are basically large cities underground connected by high-speed magneto-leviton trains that have speeds up to Mach 2. Several books have been written about this activity. Al Bielek has my only copy of one of them. Richard Sauder, a Ph.D architect, has risked his life by talking about this. He worked with a number of government agencies on deep underground military bases. In around where you live, in Idaho, there are 11 of them. “The average depth of these bases is over a mile, and they again are basically whole cities underground. They all are between 2.66 and 4.25 cubic miles in size. They have laser drilling machines that can drill a tunnel seven miles long in one day. The Black Projects sidestep the authority of CONGRESS, which as we know is illegal. Right now, the New World Order is depending on these bases. If I had known at the time I was working on them that the NWO was involved, I would not have done it. I was lied to rather extensively.

Development of Military Technology, Implied German Interest in Hyperspacial Technology, and More

“Basically, as far as technology is concerned, for every calendar year that transpires, military technology increases about 44.5 years [compared with the increase rate of ‘conventional’ technology]. This is why it is easy to understand that back in 1943 they were able to create, through the use of vacuum tube technology, a ship that could literally disappear from one place and appear in another place. My father, Otto Oscar Schneider, fought on both sides of the war. He was originally a U-boat captain, and was captured and repatriated in the United States. He was involved with different kinds of concerns, such as the A-bomb, the H-bomb and the Philadelphia Experiment. He invented a high-speed camera that took pictures of the first atomic (Hydrogen or H-Bomb – Branton) tests at Bikini Island on July 12, 1946. I have original photographs of that test, and the photos also show UFO’s fleeing the bomb site at a high rate of speed. Bikini Island at the time was infested with them, especially under the water, and the natives had problems with their animals being mutilated. At that time, General MacArthur felt that the next war would be with aliens from other worlds. “Anyway, my father laid the groundwork with theoreticians about the Philadelphia experiment, as well as other experiments. What does that have to do with me? Nothing, other than the fact that he was my father. I don’t agree with what he did on the other side, but I think he had a lot of guts in coming here. He was hated in Germany. There was a $1 million reward, payable in gold, to anyone who killed him. Obviously, they didn’t succeed. Anyway, back to our topic — deep underground bases.

The Fire Fight At Dulce Base

“Back in 1954, under the Eisenhower Administration, the ‘federal’ government decided to circumvent the Constitution of the United States and form a treaty with alien entities. It was called the 1954 Greada Treaty, which basically made the agreement that the aliens involved could take a few cows and test their implanting techniques on a few human beings, but that they had to give details about the people involved. Slowly, the aliens altered the bargain until they decided they wouldn’t abide by it at all. Back in 1979, this was the reality, and the fire-fight at Dulce occurred quite by accident. I was involved in building an ADDITION to the deep underground military base at Dulce, which is probably the deepest base. It goes down seven levels and over 2.5 miles deep. At that particular time, we had drilled four distinct holes in the desert, and we were going to link them together and blow out large sections at a time. My job was to go down the holes and check the rock samples, and recommend the explosive to deal with the particular rock. As I was headed down there, we found ourselves amidst a large cavern that was full of outer-space (or “inner-space”? – Branton) aliens, otherwise known as large Greys. I shot two of them. At that time, there were 30 people down there. About 40 more came down after this started, and all of them got killed. We had surprised a whole underground base of existing aliens. Later, we found out that they had been living on [in]our planet for a long time… This could explain a lot of what is behind the theory of ancient astronauts.

( Note : This report seems to reveal a limited ‘perspective’ on the overall ‘Dulce war’ conflicts based on the experience of one individual. It appears, however, as if there was much more involved in the overall scenario than what Phil Schneider describes. For instance from Phil’s description, it appears as if his team broke-in to the base ‘accidentally’.

It could be that IN RESPONSE to the captured scientists mentioned by Thomas Edwin Castello and others, the special forces and intel agents intentionally attempted to break-in to the underground alien bases through a “back door” so-to-speak, yet Schneider may have not been aware of this part. Other reports would suggest that the conflict was more complex than this, and involved more than one firefight. According to other sources, the “Dulce Wars” involved AT LEAST a hundred highly-trained special forces. – Branton)

“Anyway, I got shot in the chest with one of their weapons, which was a box on their body, that blew a hole in me and gave me a nasty dose of cobalt radiation. I have had cancer because of that. “I didn’t get really interested in UFO technology until I started work at Area 51, north of Las Vegas. After about two years recuperating after the 1979 incident, I went back to work for Morrison and Knudson, EG&G and other companies. At Area 51, they were testing all kinds of peculiar spacecraft. How many people here are familiar with Bob Lazar’s story? He was a physicist working at Area 51 trying to decipher the propulsion factor in some of these craft.

Schneider’s Worries About Government Factions, Railroad Cars and Shackle Contracts

“Now, I am very worried about the activity of the ‘federal’ government. They have lied to the public, stonewalled senators, and have refused to tell the truth in regard to alien matters. I can go on and on. I can tell you that I am rather disgruntled. Recently, I knew someone who lived near where I live in Portland, Oregon. He worked at Gunderson Steel Fabrication, where they make railroad cars. Now, I knew this fellow for the better part of 30 years, and he was kind of a quiet type. He came in to see me one day, excited, and he told me “they’re building prisoner cars.” He was nervous. Gunderson, he said, had a contract with the federal government to build 10,720 full length railroad cars, each with 143 pairs of shackles. There are 11 sub-contractors in this giant project. Supposedly, Gunderson got over 2 billion dollars for the contract. Bethlehem Steel and other steel outfits are involved. He showed me one of the cars in the rail yards in North Portland. He was right. If you multiply 10,720 times 143 times 11, you come up with about 15,000,000 . This is probably the number of people who disagree with the federal government. No more can you vote any of these people out of office. Our present structure of government is ‘technocracy’, not democracy, and it is a form of feudalism.

( Note : I would venture to say that it is more like a techno-monarchy, since several of the U.S. presidents have been placed in office with Rockefeller financial and media backing, suggesting that these same presidential hirelings were inclined to favor certain Rockefeller and in turn International banking agendas. Techno-Monarchy would constitute those parts of the Military-Industrial Complex or MIC that are largely influenced by Rockefeller interests. According to various sources, the German immigrant Rockefellers are not the “top of the ladder” for the world conspiracy .

True, they ‘control’ much of the eco-political system in the UNITED STATES of America, however they are following the agenda of the Bildeberger cult: the 13 Wicca Masons, 13 Black Nobility, and 13 Maltese Jesuits who have joined together UNDER the covering of the Bavarian Illuminati — which in turn is the modern manifestation of the joint human-alien ‘serpent cult’ which seems to have had its origins within the ancient underground Masonic systems of Egypt, a cult or collaboration that was brought to Bavaria by the early Germanic Trade Guilds during the height of the so-called ‘Holy Roman’ [German] Empire – Branton).

It [this ‘technocracy’]has nothing to do with the republic of the United States. These people are god-less, and have legislated out prayer in public schools. You can get fined up to $100,000 and two years in prison for praying in school. I believe we can do better. I also believe that the federal government is running the gambit of enslaving the people of the United States. I am not a very good speaker, but I’ll keep shooting my mouth off until somebody puts a bullet in me, because it’s worth it to talk to a group like this about these atrocities.

America’s Black Program Contractors

“There are other problems. I have some interesting 1993 figures. There are 29 prototype stealth aircraft presently. The budget from the U.S. Congress five-year plan for these is $245.6 million. You couldn’t buy the spare parts for these black programs for that amount. So, we’ve been lied to. The black budget is roughly $1.3 trillion every two years. A trillion is a thousand billion. A trillion dollars weighs 11 tons. The U.S. Congress never sees the books involved with this clandestine pot of gold. Contractors of [these]programs: EG&G

Westinghouse

McDonnell Douglas

Morrison-Knudson

Wackenhut Security Systems

Boeing Aerospace

Lorimar Aerospace

Aerospacial in France

Mitsubishi Industries

Rider Trucks

Bechtel

I.G. Farben …plus a host of hundreds more. Is this what we are supposed to be living up to as freedom-loving people? I don’t believe so.

Star Wars and Apparent Alien Threat

“Still, 68% of the military budget is directly or indirectly affected by the black budget. Star Wars relies heavily upon stealth weaponry. By the way, none of the stealth program would have been available if we had not taken apart crashed alien disks. None of it. Some of you might ask what the “space shuttle” is “shuttling”. Large ingots of special metals that are milled in space and cannot be produced on the surface of the earth. They need the near vacuum of outer space to produce them. We are not even being told anything close to the truth . I believe our government officials have SOLD us down the drain — lock, stock and barrel. Up until several weeks ago, I was employed by the U.S. government with a Ryolite-38 clearance factor — one of the highest in the world . I believe the Star Wars program is there solely to act as a buffer to prevent alien attack — it has nothing to do with the “cold war”, which was only a ploy to garner money from all the people — for what? The whole lie was planned and executed for the last 75 years.

Stealth Aircraft Technology Use by U.S. Agencies and the United Nations

“Here’s another piece of information for you folks. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the ATF rely on stealth tactical weaponry for as much as 40% of their operations budget. This in 1993, and the figures have gone up considerably since. The United Nations used American stealth aircraft for over 28% of its collective worldwide operations from 1990 to 1992, according to the Center for Strategic Studies and UN Report 3092.

The Guardians of Stealth and Delta Force Origins of the Bosnia Conflict

“The Guardians of Stealth: There are at least three distinct classifications of police that guard our most well-kept secrets. Number one, the Military Joint Tactical Force [MJTF], sometimes called the Delta Force or Black Berets, is a MULTI-NATIONAL tactical force primarily used to guard the various stealth aircraft worldwide. By the way, there were 172 stealth aircraft built. Ten crashed, so there were at last count about 162. Bill Clinton signed them away about six weeks ago TO THE UNITED NATIONS. There have been indications that the Delta Force was sent over to Bosnia during the last days of the Bush Administration as a covert sniper force, and that they started taking pot shots at each side of the controversy, in order to actually START the Bosnia conflict that would be used by succeeding administrations for political purposes.

Thoughts on the Bombings in the United States

“I was hired not too long ago to do a report on the World Trade Center bombing. I was hired because I know about the 90 some-odd varieties of chemical explosives. I looked at the pictures taken right after the blast. The concrete was puddled and melted. The steel and the rebar was literally extruded up to six feet longer than its original length. There is only one weapon that can do that — a small nuclear weapon. That’s a construction-type nuclear device. Obviously, when they say that it was a nitrate explosive that did the damage, they’re lying 100%, folks. The people they have in custody probably didn’t do the crime. As a matter of fact, I have reason to believe that the same group held in custody did do other crimes, such as killing a Jewish rabbi in New York. However, I want to further mention that with the last explosion in Oklahoma City, they are saying that it was a nitrate or fertilizer bomb that did it. “First, they came out and said it was a 1,000 pound fertilizer bomb. Then, it was 1,500. Then 2,000 pounds. Now its 20,000. You CAN’T put 20,000 pounds of fertilizer in a Rider Truck. Now, I’ve never mixed explosives, per se. I know the chemical structure and the application of construction explosives. My reputation was based on it. I helped hollow out more than 13 deep underground military bases in the United States. I worked on the MALTA project, in West Germany, in Spain and in Italy. I can tell you from experience that a nitrate explosion would not have hardly shattered the windows of the federal building in Oklahoma City. It would have killed a few people and knocked part of the facing off the building, but it would never have done that kind of damage. I believe I have been lied to, and I am not taking it any longer, so I’m telling you that you’ve been lied to.

The Truth Behind the Republican Contract With America

“I don’t perceive at this time that we have too much more than six months of life left in this country, at the present rate. We are the laughing stock of the world, because we are being hood-winked by so many evil people that are running this country. I think we can do better. I think the people over 45 are seriously worried about their future. I’m going to run some scary scenarios by you. The Contract With America. It contains the same terminology that Adolph Hitler used to subvert Germany in 1931. I believe we can do better. The Contract With America (or is it the “Contract ON America”? – Branton) is a last ditch effort by our federal government to tear away the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Some Statistics on the Black Helicopter Presence

“The black helicopters. There are over 64,000 black helicopters in the United States. For every hour that goes by, there is one being built. Is this the proper use of our money? What does the federal government need 64,000 tactical helicopters for, if they are not trying to enslave us. I doubt if the entire military needs 64,000 worldwide. I doubt if all the world needs that many. There are 157 F-117A stealth aircraft loaded with LIDAR and computer-enhanced imaging radar. They can see you walking from room to room when they fly over your house. They see objects in the house from the air with a variation limit of 1 inch to 30,000 miles. That’s how accurate that is. Now, I worked in the federal government for a long time, and I know exactly how they handle their business.

Government Earthquake Device, AIDS as a Bioweapon based on Alien Excretions

“The federal government has now invented an earthquake device. I am a geologist, and I know what I am talking about. With the Kobe earthquake in Japan, there was no pulsewave as in a normal earthquake. None. In 1989, there was an earthquake in San Francisco. There was no pulse wave with that one either. It is a Tesla device that is being used for evil purposes. The black budget programs have subverted science as we know it. Look at AIDs, invented by the National Ordinance Laboratory in Chicago, Illinois in 1972 (and passed to the United Nations – World Health Organization via the military Biogenetics facility at Ft. Detrick, Maryland to be injected into Small Pox vaccines in Africa and Hepatitus-2 vaccines in America, according to Drs. William Campbell Douglas, Alan Cantwell, Jr. and Dr. Robert Strecker – Branton). Saddam Hussein killed 3.5 MILLION Kurdish people with a similar biological weapon. Do we, the people of this planet, deserve this? No, we don’t, but we are not doing anything about it. Every moment we waste, we are doing other people on the planet a disservice. Right now, I am dying of cancer that I contracted because of my work for the federal government. I might live six months. I might not. I will tell you one thing. If I keep speaking out like I am, maybe God will give me the life to talk my head off. I will break every law that it takes to talk my head off. ELEVEN of my best friends in the last 22 years have been MURDERED. Eight of the murders were called ‘suicides.’ Before I went to talk in Las Vegas, I drove a friend down to Joshua Tree, near 29 Palms. I drove into the mountains in order to get to Needles, California, and I was followed by two government E-350 vans with G-14 plates, each with a couple of occupants, one of which had an Uzi. I knew exactly who they were. I have spoken 19 times and have probably reached 45,000 people. Well, I got ahead of them and came to a stop in the middle of the road. They both went on either side of me and down a ravine. Is this what its going to take? I cut up my security card and sent it back to the government, and told them if I was threatened, and I have been, that I was going to upload 140,000 pages of documentation to the internet about [secret]government structure and the whole plan. I have already begun that task.

“Thank you very much.”

End of May 1995 Lecture

