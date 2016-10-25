Tom DeLonge Warns That Big UFO Things Are Coming

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Paul Seaburn

I am still here.

Former Blink-182 frontman and current Wikileaks UFO star Tom DeLonge has emerged from the shadows after staying silent during the recent revelations and subsequent rumblings caused by the release of emails between John Podesta – Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager and longtime UFO believer – and DeLonge, as well as the late astronaut and ufologist Edgar Mitchell. DeLonge did more than let the world know he’s still here … he also issued a warning on Instagram.

Big things are coming. Project is still on, believe it or not, things just got bigger.

What things? As always, DeLonge keeps them a secret. While attention to his UFO and alien beliefs has spiked with the Wikileaks emails, DeLonge has hinted at his involvement with and “connections” in the UFO world before, saying in recent interviews that he’s been in “email chains with hundreds of scientists from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and different universities around the country,” resulting in his phone being tapped and his security being threatened. While he claims he’s been in danger before, now he’s even more concerned because he’s dealing with Julian Assange.

Wikileaks really messed some important stuff up. What seems like ridiculous subject matter to most, is of massive importance to admirable National Security Leadership.

Many will agree on the first part of that statement – Wikileaks’ email leaks have definitely affected the U.S. presidential campaign. However, those specifically about UFOs, aliens and other things of interest to DeLonge have not – despite rumors that they might be brought up during the last debate. In fact, they’re not even big enough to parodied on comedy shows like Saturday Night Live. (Would the singer play himself? Does anyone want to see him as the musical guest? Is he holding out for ‘Saturn’ Night Live?)

DeLonge is happy he’s not been portrayed on SNL (yet).

What seems like ridiculous subject matter to most, is of massive importance to admirable National Security Leadership.

So far, the only ‘National Security Leadership’ names of importance that DeLonge has mentioned – admirable or otherwise – is John Podesta, who is already known to be ready to open the X-files with Hillary Clinton if they return to the White House. He refers to “seniors scientists from Lockheed Martin talking about the reality of this stuff, guys that hold 30 patents, guys that work underground out in the Nevada test sites in Area 51,” but the whistle he blows is still just a tiny peep.

We’re glad you’re still here, Tom. So are we. What else do you have?

Source: Mysterious Universe

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!