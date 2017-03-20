Tracing the Roots of the Secret Space Program with Michael Salla

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Cosmic Disclosure, Season 7 Episode 11

Transcript

David Wilcock: All right, welcome to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock. I’m here with Corey Goode and our special guest Dr. Michael Salla from Exopolitics Institute.

So Michael, welcome to the show.

Dr. Michael Salla: Thanks for having me on the show, David.

David: Thanks. And Corey, good to have you back, buddy.

Corey Goode: Thank you.

David: I was talking with you about another book that you wrote, “Kennedy’s Last Stand”, and so I’d like to open with that for this episode.

Michael: Well, the book really goes into what Kennedy knew about this whole topic. And the thing that . . .

David: What whole topic?

Michael: The topic of UFOs, flying saucers.

David: Oh.

Michael: Kennedy was very interested in that, and so the book looks at his history of trying to find out about it. But one of the things that I did in that book was, I was able to find out that, early in his career, Kennedy was actually a protege of James Forrestal, who at the time was the Secretary of the Navy.

Corey: The Navy, yeah.

Michael: And so Forrestal took Kennedy . . . This was before Kennedy became a congressman or even entered politics. And Forrestal, at the time, wanted to recruit Kennedy to his personal staff.

So Forrestal took Kennedy on a fact-finding trip to Germany in July and August of 1945. So this is after the war.

You had the Navy there, the Army there, basically pouring over everything that the Nazis were developing in terms of secret technologies and trying to find out what it was that they were going to bring back under Operation Paperclip – scientists and technologies.

So Forrestal . . .

David: So even though they fled to Antarctica, it wasn’t like they got everything out.

Michael: Exactly, yeah. The Germans still had a lot of really advanced stuff down there. Certainly, as far as the Air Force and the Navy were concerned, the stuff that the Germans were working on in occupied Europe was just way ahead of anything they had.

So the Navy was there trying to work out what it was that they should ship back to the U.S. to work on in their top secret laboratories.

David: Let me ask you this. Did the U.S. have captured German soldiers and scientists who were telling them what was there? Or were they just going into an abandoned building and then trying to poke around and look for things?…

