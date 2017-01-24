The Event Chronicle
Triangle UFO captured over National City, California
Triangle UFO captured over National City, California

This UFO video of a triangular-shaped formation was taken over National City in California on 23rd January 2017.

Witness report: These 3 fire like lights were just hovering inside a big rain cloud. You see halfways through that the one of the left starts to fade away or go into the horizon. My batteries were low on my cell phone but after this video a 4th light appeared to the right of the street lamp and the one that had disappeared re-appeared. This happened around 8:15pm Pacific Time.

