6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Here’s one interesting footage of a triangular-shaped craft that was flying in the sky above US state Oklahoma. This was filmed earlier in March 2017.

Witness report: I was going home from OKC with my family, when I spotted this. It had been hovering for about a few seconds (from when I seen it), til I started recording. There’s an airbase near by, but it wasn’t for a few miles, and there’s no landing strip in that area. Author (BackroadDiaries @ Youtube)

This article (Triangle UFO filmed over Clinton, Oklahoma) was originally published on Latest UFO Sightings and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.