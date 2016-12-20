Triangle UFO filmed over Weirton, West Virginia

Witness report: Thank you for reviewing this case. I am also a MUFON member. Please do not dismiss due to the sound on this video, I will explain this odd event, I did not want to modify the video in any way to make it not credible. In September a week or 2 after coming back from Las Vegas Nevada my fiance and I experienced alot of bizarre events. During our trip to Las Vegas, being interested in the truth in EBE’s we drove out to Rachel Nevada, visiting the “black mailbox” I left behind an old student id card (not valid with an old address) after visiting the black mailbox we continued on our way to the back entrance of Area 51 and got as close to the gate as lawfully possible. As we walked to the gate jokingly I said to my fiance, little do they know that we know the truth. We then came back to WV and just a week or 2 after our trip. My fiance was on the back porch at night (approx time at top) she saw these very low triangular orb set glide across the sky, she then yelled for me to come out. I can describe the object or objects too low to be an airplane and absolutely silent to be a helicopter. Usually helicopters have red flashing or white flashing lights. This was just 3,4 or 5 solid white lights in complete silence. They orbs did not hang around too much and the video was a last second record, so its a bit shaky. The orbs slowly disapeared behind a wooded area, twords the end you may think the lights are flashing but its just the lights shining in and out of trees. *****NOW let me explain the sound*****, after we got done recording it I decided to upload it to facebook and after uploading it to facebook, because I like to educate the public best of my knowledge, for some odd reason, facebook added this most bizarre sound i’ve ever heard. Facebook cant integrate sound into videos you upload.. My fiance and I are very serious on this topic so neither of us would be so arrogant to crack a joke. To this day I still cannot figure out how the audio got added to it or why, to make it a bit more credible, i’m a Systems Engineer, I live, eat, breathe technology. Some unrelated bizarre happenings few days later after seeing this UFO, for 1 day and 1 day only, talking on the phone with my fiance, almost seemed like some staticy noise with odd sounds in the background, almost like two phone lines crossed over like the old cordless phones. We were using cellphones. It never happened again after that day… I feel like (not being paranoid) I was being profiled some how and some way by the ID I left back at the black mailbox.. If you have any questions please let me know, i’m happy to help disclose the truth to better mankind.

Author (source: MUFON)