Trump Inauguration Speech Hints at Official Disclosure of Secret Space Programs

By Dr. Michael Salla

In his inauguration speech challenging the vested interests that control political life in Washington D.C., President Donald Trump spoke of a future where humanity has full access to the kind of advanced technologies allegedly used in secret space programs. Trump appeared to be hinting at the benefits official disclosure of these programs would bring to the U.S and the world, and that he was going to challenge the vested interests hiding these.

Back in December 2016, he had told presidential historian Douglas Brinkley that he planned to write a short speech himself. Later, Trump tweeted a picture of himself working on his speech alone, thereby indicating that its content would be his own creation.

It is highly likely that Trump’s speech writers would have polished his words, and added a few rhetorical flourishes to accentuate whatever points he wanted to make in the various drafts leading to the final product. Nevertheless the contents of his Inauguration Speech reveal much of what Trump really thinks about the future and hopes to achieve during his presidency.

Early in his speech, Trump was clear that Washington politics only benefited a small wealthy elite rather than the entire population:

For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

Trump affirmed his campaign pledge to revitalize American manufacturing industry and bringing high paying jobs back. He stated his opposition to Free Trade deals which have led to many U.S. corporations taking their manufacturing plants out of the U.S., and shipping their cheaply made foreign products back at a huge profit for a small group benefited by powerful Washington DC., lobbyists…

Source: Exopolitics





