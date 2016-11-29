The Trump UFO Briefing

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Grant Cameron

Because I run the Presidents UFO Website I have been asked many times if Trump has been given the UFO briefing, and I was even contacted by people who thought they might avoid giving him the briefing. I said Trump probably got the briefing, but now I have my doubts.

In a just-published story by the Washington Post, it has been revealed that President-elect Truman has only had two intelligence briefings in the two weeks since the election. Mike Pence, on the other hand, had had almost daily briefings. Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway stated Trump Is Receiving Intelligence Info ‘From A Number Of Sources’

In some ways you have to ask for intelligence information to get it. If the president doesn’t want it, no one is going to force it on him. A similar situation occured with Reagan. According to the CIA history of briefings, “Reagan brought to the presidency deep convictions about key national security issues and felt the need for only limited, very general intelligence information.”

In the only briefing Reagan took before the election, the CIA described the situation as a circus, where “the living room of the Middleburg home where the session was held was like a chaotic movie set with chairs scattered more or less randomly about the room and people constantly coming and going…and the CIA participants had the feeling that the Reagan camp had accepted the briefing simply because it had been offered and they had to do it.”

Another similar story is told about Bill Clinton. In an effort to appease Republicans in congress Clinton appointed James Woolsey as his first CIA Director. (on November 15 Trump announced Woolsey as his senior adviser on national security issues)

Clinton was interested in the economy and did not spend much time on foreign intelligence. According to journalist Richard Miniter, “Never once in his two-year tenure did CIA director James Woolsey ever have a one-on-one meeting with Clinton. Even semi-private meetings were rare. They only happened twice. Woolsey told me: “It wasn’t that I had a bad relationship with the president. It just didn’t exist.”

Woolsey did not deny this and even told Paula Kaufman a joke related to a small plane that had crashed into the White House in 1994. Woolsey said, “Remember the guy who in 1994 crashed his plane onto the White House lawn? That was me trying to get an appointment to see President Clinton.”

According to the Washington Post, “After his election in 2008, President Obama took part not only in regular intelligence briefings but also scheduled “deep dives” on key subjects including Iran’s nuclear program and covert CIA operations, including the accelerating campaign of drone strikes in Pakistan.”

The reasons for this bizarre situation may be accounted for by habits and traits that people have pointed out about Trump in the past.

One example is the reason that Trump never faced the UFO question from Daymond Steer at the Conway New Hampshire newspaper early in the primary. Unlike the other candidates in both parties, Trump did not rent a bus and go town to town talking to small town newspapers and hosting town halls where candidates listen to the concerns and desires of the voters.

Trump simply flew in from New York for the events he did there and then flew back to Trump Tower. He made no effort to talk to voters or small town newspapers. He did not meet with them because he didn’t believe he needed to listen to them. He was running to tell them how things work and not the other way around. This same attitude of knowing all the answers was seen in the famous quote from one of Trump’s speeches where he said he knew more about Isis than the generals.

If this analysis is right Trump will rarely request security briefing because he has already figured out how the world works and is not prepared to listen to intelligence experts telling him things that oppose his worldview. (Ronald Reagan has a similar attitude stating that he could get most of the stuff in the briefing from the newspaper.)

The other possible reason that Trump may be avoiding the briefing was pointed out by Tony Schwartz who wrote: “Art of the Deal” – the book that made Trump famous as a businessman.

Schwartz was with Trump almost full time for 18 months and learned a lot about him. He described him “like a kindergartner who can’t sit still in a classroom.” He told the New Yorker Magazine that “it’s impossible to keep him focused on any topic, other than his own self-aggrandizement, for more than a few minutes.”

Schwartz added that Trump’s incredibly short attention span leaves Trump “a stunning level of superficial knowledge and plain ignorance.” He prefers TV where everything comes in small bits and Schwartz stated his belief “I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.”

The intelligence Presidential Daily Briefing takes about 45 minutes and is about 15-16 pages for Presidents who wish to read it. Both might be too much for Trump to absorb, and he thus avoids the briefing preferring to get his foreign intelligence from CNN and Fox news. Perhaps the DNI will present the national security briefing “as videos with narration and music” a Mother Jones Magazine reported the CIA did with Reagan when they found out he was not a big reader.

Neither the spokesman for the Director of National Intelligence,which provides the briefing, or the Trump campaign has responded to requests for comment

Source: The Presidents UFO Website

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!