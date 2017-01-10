The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»A Trump UFO Disclosure?
Washington D.C. Insider Says Obama Might Disclose UFO Truth Before January 2017
Galactic

A Trump UFO Disclosure?

By on 0 Comments

By Grant Cameron

From Bob Collins (otherwise known as the Condor in the Bill Moore Aviary). I have written a lot about Pandolfi, who ran the UFO weird desk at the CIA in the past.

Collins writes,

From Ron Pandolfi (friend, got me interviewed by the CIA in 1992) at the National Intelligence Directorate on Trump & UFOs.

01/05/2017

They may be anticipating some action. I have been waiting for President-Elect Trump to take office before taking more serious actions. He is very “pro-disclosure” and very anti “disinformation.”

Ronald Pandolfi, Ph.D.
Director, TACP-Network
Kashmir-Robotics, a division of Kashmir World Foundation

Exempt from Disclosure by Bob Collins

Source: The Presidents UFO Website

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply