“UFO Attack” In Turkey Captured On Camera

Footage of a ‘UFO attack’ in Turkey sent social media users into a frenzy on Sunday night, as thousands of residents captured a cluster of UFOs in the night sky.

The #ufoattackturkey hashtag began trending on Twitter as panicked users from different parts of the country shared images taken on their mobile phones of the unidentified flying objects.

One user uploaded a video that appears to show a loud explosion occuring as they investigated the mysterious lights in the sky.

Ufo saldırıları eve sıçradı , an itibarı ile eskişehir : #ufoattacktoturkey pic.twitter.com/IZcOXG7Z4g — Eren Doğan (@erendoganss) November 27, 2016

Other users on Twitter suggested that the UFOs could be part of a secret military exercise.

Possible secret military exercise? Couldn't be happening across all of these countries though… Could it? #ufoattacktoturkey — Secure Team (@SecureTeam10) November 28, 2016

Totally unrelated to football but apparently UFO's have paid Turkey a visit. No1 trending topic right now #ufoattacktoturkey pic.twitter.com/6bM1FyFpVM — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) November 27, 2016

An hour after the story began trending on Twitter, the social media giant removed all references of it from their “trends” section, with some photo’s and tweets removed entirely.

Below are a selection of photo’s and video’s we found on Twitter:

This is a breaking story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

Editor Note: The Event Chronicle does not consider Secure Team as a valid source of information. They have put out far too many questionable videos. While I do feel that some of their information is valid, they have a tendency to embellish and exaggerate, and I’ve seen far too many special effects used in their videos. This should not diminish the fact that something did indeed occur over Turkey this weekend, however.

