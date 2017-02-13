17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By UFO Sightings Hotspot

From January 31 to February 8, 2017 NASA’s satellite Stereo Ahead HI1 captured a huge unknown glowing object which increased its brightness before it disappears.

In the following footage you can see the glow of the sun but since the glowing object flying towards the sun, we can rule out solar radiation or solar energetic particles.

The object may have been an alien craft?

This article (UFO? NASA Satellite captures huge glowing object in Space) was originally published on UFO Sightings Hotspot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.