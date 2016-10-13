UFO in the secret archives of the KGB of the USSR (Video)

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



According to information from Russia knows about extraterrestrial civilizations over several decades, so for many it is not surprising that such rumors are circulating for many years. Russia’s first contact with the gray aliens allegedly occurred in 1942. At that time, were planned series of diplomatic visits to discuss issues of mutual interest – by alleged Russian documents and agreements that have been created.

According to the document, 072 / E at meeting the 1961 incident occurred that involved three entities for breach of contract officers army base, when they discovered that their arrival was filmed hidden devices without their consent. Based on the agreement were 23/04 confidential meetings and filming or taking pictures was not allowed.

In 1969, in the State of Sverdlovsk was reported that the crashed UFO. It is reported that the crashed UFO and it was acquired by the Russian army. Video film shows rescue and shots from close range UFO itself. The boat was found a dead alien. The remains of an alien UFO wreckage and were taken to some safe place in Russia, where it was analyzed and the plate on an alien autopsy. The photos appeared little alien. Alleged event was broadcast on TNT special “The Secret UFO Files of the KGB.” The agenda featured the former actor depicting James Bond, Roger Moore. In support of the event was shown compelling video and photographic evidence.

According to the Truth KGB allegedly special unit designed to collect and monitor all kinds of information regarding the mysterious and unexplained phenomena that report back inside, and inside the Soviet Union.

According to the Truth he was also on the show TNT shown photocopies of certain orders of the Soviet defense minister, who looked authentically. In compliance with the order, General A. G. Ponomarenko, chief military command Ural area, had to take care to ensure that the KGB agents involved in work related to the UFO at all stages. Reporting agents were immediately undertaken with Colonel A. I. Grigoriev, chief of the KGB, scientific section. According to Billy J. Booth of www.About.com there are unsubstantiated reports that a UFO crashed or was shot down near the city Prohlandnyi in Russia, the 10th of August 1989, the Soviet military radar watched an unidentified flying object and Russia attempted unsuccessfully to establish a vessel contact. UFO was evaluated as “hostile”. We were alerted to the Soviet defense and that UFO found and identified, were sent MIG-25tky. On the outside of the ship were noticeable damage. Rehabilitation team, having dressed in protective suits, arrived at the site. Was measured smaller amounts of radiation and some members of the team were contaminated. At the scene came the helicopter and UFO were transported to the air base of Mozdok (North Ossetia-Alania). The Russians entered the UFO and found two dead alien bodies, one still alive. A team of doctors and other employees tried at all costs to keep the alien alive but failed.

Source: Locklip

