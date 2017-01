7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Webcam de Mexico that broadcast real-time feed has captured UFO activity in the sky near Volcano Colima in Mexico on January 23, 2017.

The footage uploaded by Streetcap1 showing at first several white UFOs followed by a dark UFO close to the volcano, then 20 seconds later Colima erupts.

We may wonder why so many UFOs always appear around volcanoes just before or during an eruption?

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

