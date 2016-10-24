Updated: Leaked Document Recommends False Flag Alien Invasion to Save Clinton Campaign

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Update 10/22/16: The article was updated with the Youtube video of the original Anonymous release of the document with commentary, more information about the founder of the Benenson Strategy Group and a response to an article by the author Kauilapele where he expresses several doubts about the Salvage Program document.

By Dr. Michael Salla

A document released by the Benenson Strategy Group on behalf of the Clinton Foundation reveals that Hillary’s Presidential Campaign is in dire straits due to mistrust over mainstream media coverage and polling. The document analyses a number of salvage scenarios and recommends one called FIRESIGN which is a false flag extraterrestrial invasion using advanced holographic technology.

The seven page document is titled “Salvage Program” was written less than a week ago, and was leaked by Anonymous on October 18, in a video, and later made available through the Before Its News website which has a questionable reputation for releasing accurate information. So is the document genuine?

The Benenson Strategy Group website describes itself as a “strategic research consultancy that marries language expertise with innovative research to frame choices so that your brand is the only answer.”

The document is headed by logos for both the Benenson Strategy Group and the Clinton Foundation.

Benenson Strategy Group has worked with the Clinton Foundation in the past to conduct internal polling, as Fox News reported in an October 16 story about Wikileaks. Joel Benenson, founder of the Group, is “currently the chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.” Here is what is further known about him:

the CEO of Benenson Strategy Group, a strategic consulting firm, and serves as a communications and polling advisor to the [Obama] White House. He has been a strategist for U.S. senators, governors and mayors, as well as Fortune 500 companies. He was a pollster for the DCCC in 2006, when the Democrats won back the majority in the House of Representatives. […] Benenson is also the Co-Founder of iModerate Research Technologies. In January 2015, Hillary Clinton hired Benenson and Robby Mook as strategists.

The Salvage Program document uses internal polling data from a survey of 2,021 adult Americans. It goes over the respective strengths and weaknesses of the Clinton and Trump Presidential Campaigns and paints a dire scenario for the Clinton campaign despite mainstream media fixation on allegations of Trump groping women.

The document begins its executive overview with the following:

At this point Donald Trump has both momentum and enthusiasm. Distrust in the mainstream media is blunting the impact of the collective polling narrative. As Election Day approaches, Hillary Clinton’s favorable ratings have crashed to historic lows (12%) in non-partisans and Donald Trump is consolidating support (97% of LV Republican-identifying respondents are either enthusiastic or very enthusiastic about voting for Trump).

One of the most damming statements in the document is the following:

On a disturbing note, some 70% of Republican-leaning voters are aware bussed-in voting, false-face operations, and dead-man’s-party registration drives. This may necessitate severe strategy changes for November.

This is supported by alternative media reports that Hillary’s campaign rallies are poorly attended, and that its plausible that large numbers need to be bussed in order to provide the illusion of popular enthusiasm…

Source: Exopolitics

Kauilapele Comments…

I HAVE MY DOUBTS about… the (in-) Famous “Benenson ‘Salvage Program’ Report” that recommends “False Flag Alien Invasion to save Clinton Campaign”

[Kp note: want to skip to my summary? Here it is: “Overall, I cannot put any “faith” in this report. To me, it is a flash in someone else’s pan. Not mine.”]

This thing has been flying around the internet tubes recently, and posted by several people. I am not even going to post the document. Here’s a link to download the pdf. The image above is from the top of page 1 of that document.

Well, this one has had a circuitous journey, at least as it “popped” into my awareness. Here’s how it went:

Someone sent me this link: https://americankabuki.blogspot.com/2016/10/alien-false-flag-option-benenson.html I looked through that page and found this link to Oliver Troll’s blog: http://www.i-uvsweden.com/i-oliver-blog/-last-card-to-play-is-the-alien-invasion Oliver’s page had a link to this pdf of a supposed Benenson Strategy Group report, entitled “SALVAGE PROGRAM” (Exopolitics also had this link to the report) Somewhere after this I noticed Dr. Salla had posted this article at Exopolitics.org (and that’s where part of my title came from). The above article said it had started out as a post on BeforeItsNews (a note: I believe anyone can have an account there; it’s a “repeater” site; you post something on your own blog, and it automatically “repeats it” to BeforeItsNews… if you have an account there) (here’s a link to the KP BFIN page). Anyway, I then went to Benenson Strategy Group’s website, http://www.bsgco.com/, and that’s when I noticed the BSG logo on the website was NOT the same as the logo on the report. Doubts about this report arose in my mind. Went to https://web.archive.org/web/ and looked up http://www.bsgco.com/, and looked at their logos over the past 5 years.

Alright, I’m not doing an advanced analysis or anything like that. But take a look at the BSG logo in the report (image at top). Now, take a look at the current BSG logo:

Quite a difference. Now look at prior logos (from ~2014 and 2012):

So the 2012 logo is the one that’s used in this report. A 2012 logo is used in a “supposedly from 2016” BSG report (for the Clinton Foundation, no less) (note: the report pdf metadata says it was created on 10-18-16 (open the pdf, click File, Properties, and you’ll see the date)).

Doubt 1: Why would anyone use a 2012 logo in a 2016 report? Especially if it is from a highly professional company with high end clientele (link to clientele), and surely they must prepare numerous professional reports each year. Makes no sense to me.

Doubt 2: The address shown on the report is 1000 Potomac Street, Washington, D.C. 20007. However, BSG’s website has the address as, “1901 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite 1000 Washington, DC 20006”. There is one FB page that does have that “1000 Potomac Street” address, but there is no website listed. The (apparently) official BSG FB page, has the website listed.

Doubt 3: The report itself seems to read very pro-Trump. One header even states, “Trump Voters are Virtually Unstoppable”.

Doubt 4: So where did it really come from anyway? Being posted at BeforeItsNews tells you nothing. Anyone who has an account with BeforeItsNews could have posted it. How can you tell it’s from “Anonymous”?

“Overall, I cannot put any “faith” in this report. To me, it is a flash in someone else’s pan. Not mine.”

More data on that “(in-) Famous Benenson ‘Salvage Program’ Report”, thanks to Dr. Salla…

[…and it also points out why I’ll likely neverbe a politician, political analyst, exo-political analyst, or part of a political think tank (like Benenson).] [For more information, please read Dr. Salla’s full article about this.]

Related to this prior post, Dr. Salla sent an email to me which adds more to the “leaked Salvage Program Report.” He also updated his article by adding a video from Anonymousand comments related to my doubts about the document. Here’s a portion of his article add (many thanks for his quick response):

“Many elements in the Salvage Program document appear to be based on an accurate analysis of prospects of the Clinton campaign succeeding as distrust in mainstream media and polling reaches unprecedented heights. The FIRESIGN technology has been well known to many UFO/exopolitics researchers who over several decades have described it as Project Blue Beam. “Nevertheless, there are a number of issues from the document that raise doubt about its authenticity according to the popular blog author, Kauilapele. These include the document using an old 2012 logo for the Berenson Strategic Group, and an incorrect street address being used for its Washington Office.These discrepancies may be indicative of a hoax, or included in order to introduce plausible deniability in case of any unintended leak. “While it is possible that the Salvage Program document is an elaborate hoax, it is also very possible that a majority of the information in it is genuine. If so, then Clinton’s Presidential campaign may ultimately rely on a false flag extraterrestrial invasion, which might be a factor in why she and her campaign chair, John Podesta, have repeatedly raised the UFO issue during the election campaign.”

In his email he stated that the old BSG logo might have been used for plausible deniabilityso BSG could just say, “Oh, no… that’s not us. Look at the old logo.” Another way to take absolutely no responsibility for what they say, write, or do. This was also done with the “billion dollar black gold treasury bonds that Keenan/Wilcock have discussed” (Dr. Salla’s exact phrase).

So, below is the Anonymous video, and below that, the “Salvage Program” document itself.

https://youtu.be/jbcBgwRBMAs (published 10-18-16).

Source: Kauilapele

