USAF Has Been Quietly Testing Alien Technology at Nellis AFB [VIDEO]

A stunning video has UFO hunters looking over the fence at Nellis AFB, where the Air Force is probably testing alien technology. Again.

By UFOholic

It’s no secret that Nellis AFB has seen some alien activity. At least that’s what any seasoned UFO hunter will tell you. The Nevadan base is as notorious as a UFO hotspot can be and over the years, a large number of sightings have been reported in its vicinity. Many speculate this is because the Air Force is secretly testing alien technology recovered from downed flying saucers or offered to them by extraterrestrials in a giving mood.

More recently, the base caught the attention of alien enthusiasts when UFO hunter Steven Barrone uploaded a YouTube video showcasing the highly suspicious activity going on over at Nellis AFB. A seasoned UFO spotter, Barrone regularly points his camera over the base from his backyard in Henderson, Las Vegas.

Last month, he managed to obtain video he believes is evidence of the USAF performing nighttime tests of equipment built around alien technology, more specifically UFOs using night vision technology. Being able to work from the shadows without getting spotted is a goal any military in this world would strive for.

“I shot this video from my backyard in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada, on the night of November 15, 2016,” the video description reads.

Barrone mentioned that the video he uploaded is genuine and has not been enhanced in any way. It certainly looks real and could be one of the best footage of UFOs we’ve seen this year.

I am not enhancing it in any way so this is exactly as it was as it came from the night vision camera.

The UFO community unanimously agrees with Barrone and his sighting has generated a heated debate over the actions of men wielding alien tech.

“These objects are flying over a USAF base in that area so no one can travel over there to take a look,” veteran UFO hunter Scott Waring commented on his blog. “It is all fenced in high security area.”

The surface on which Nellis Air Force Base is huge, covering approximately 5,000 miles of secluded desert land. There is plenty of room to test out new weapons and vehicles far from prying eyes.

One popular theory is that the U.S. military operates in a tie-up with a species of advanced extraterrestrials known as the Tall Whites. Half a century ago, these beings struck a deal with the Pentagon, offering alien technology in exchange for various resources and since then, their weapons and craft have been extensively used to serve hidden agendas.

One of the first people to bring into attention the situation with Tall White aliens was Charles Hall, a former nuclear physicist and USAF pilot. Hall had seen so much stuff he decided to risk his reputation and go public with what he knew.

In 1964, when I was a weather observer at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, I witnessed interactions between the military and a group of mysterious tall, white, human-like extra-terrestrials.” Charles Hall

The same theory claims a cell of Tall White specialists and engineers are stationed in a research facility deep under Nellis AFB. Working in conjunction with their human counterparts, this ensemble provides the Pentagon with equipment to use in their clandestine black and deep black projects.

There is ample evidence to suggest secret operations are being carried out at Nellis. Earlier this year, Barrone shot another video showing a group of UFOs believed to belong to the Tall Whites as they took of from the Air Force Base to rendezvous with an incoming larger space vessel and guide it to its landing spot.

Several Tall White UFOs [are]going out to meet and safely escort in an important Tall White ship entering the base.”

Conspiracy theorists speculated the large craft was carrying a delegation of Tall Whites that were visiting our world to negotiate with our leaders and discuss matters of extreme importance. At that time, the sky over Nellis AFB was teeming with flying objects executing various maneuvers under the cover of what was claimed to be a training exercise.

Source: UFOholic

