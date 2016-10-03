The Valley of the Kings and the Hopi: Constellations Send Ancient Messages

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Thomas O. Mills

The thread of the constellations was very important to the builders of the pyramid complex. They went to great lengths to create them; carve them into solid stone and place them in the roof of the zodiac ceiling of Dendera, in the hope that we would understand their meaning today.

In Peter Tompkins, Secrets of the Great Pyramid, Chapter XII, he explains how the Grand Gallery might have been used to chart the constellations when the Great Pyramid was first built and the gallery was open to the night sky.

The slot that is deep inside the pyramid today, needed to be on a true meridian and on a platform of solid earth to measure the precise moment when stars, sun, planets and the moon transited this meridian in their apparent rotation through the heavens.

Hopi Understanding

The twelve, or thirteen constellations, could have been charted by someone looking up at the heavens while moving up and down the slope of the gallery on platforms like scaffolding built on the 24 oblong holes cut vertically into the walls. There are 27 holes, cut eight to 11 inches (20 to 28cm) deep, into the solid rock. We use a similar method in our observatories today.

The Hopi speak of a line or thread of time when they tell their Creation Story. They are very concerned about the line between Orion (Hotomkan), the Pleiades (Choochhokam), and Sirius (Ponochona) and watch them very closely each year.

These three groups of stars are also very important to the Lakota Tribe as they make up the constellation of their White Buffalo. The Pleiades form the head, Orion the mid-section, and Sirius the tail. The Lakota ceremonies are based on the White Buffalo arrival and departure in the night sky.

We know that the constellations represent different periods of time we call ages (2,160 years in length) but we do not know when an age starts and when a new age begins or why they were created in the beginning.

We would need a specific point, chiseled in stone on Earth, where we could watch the constellations move one degree every 72 years along their line or thread, something like the Sphinx. We would also need a specific time or date on Earth’s path to do the job correctly, something like the winter solstice, on December 21st, when the new initiates arrive and the Hopi Ceremonial Cycle begins.

Valley of the Kings

In Egypt, on the west bank of the Nile River, 63 under-ground chambers have been found in a valley known as the Valley of the Kings, or Kings Valley, and each one has been designated as KV, 1, 2, 3, etc. as they have been uncovered. The most famous was KV-62 where Tutankhamun was found in four gold caskets. (Whenever I hear the number four I think of the Hopi and their belief that this is the fourth world or time.)

This is how the chambers are mapped today and thank you to the Theban Mapping Project for this information.

When I overlay the constellations onto the site:

When I first saw the outline of KV-5 in the 1998 September issue of National Geographic, page 13, I saw a headless male figure. It is the largest underground chamber in the Valley of the Kings with over 120 rooms. If the figure represents Orion, his spear would be pointed at the burial site of Tutankhamun and the star Aldebaran, in the constellation of Taurus. In the middle ages Aldebaran was called Cortauri or The Heart of the Bull. The constellation of Orion should be located between the Pleiades and Sirius, if I am correct. So might KV-5 represent the Creator’s young nephew mentioned in the Hopi Creation Story?

I am not an astronomer but believe that Orion moves up and down on the Meridian path and the constellations move on the Ecliptic Path. So at some point in time, the Spear of Orion will meet the star Aldebaran, the Heart of the Bull, as we move along our line or string. I believe this moment in time was documented; in the mural and Valley of the Kings in Egypt; in the location of the ancient ruins and villages of the Hopi in Arizona and New Mexico, and the pyramid complexes of China and Mexico, just for that reason.

Message Through the Ages

Could this be the moment in time when one age ends and a new age begins? How would you leave a message that would last for thousands of years? When will Orion’s spear hit the heart of the bull?

Many other constellations and stars are represented by the chambers in the Valley of the Kings. Perhaps many new chambers could be found by laying a map of the constellations over the Valley of the Kings and searching where the constellations would be located on the ground.

Thomas O. Mills is author of The Book Of Truth – A New Perspective on the Hopi Creation Story. Mills uses his knowledge of the Hopi Ceremonial Cycles to connect ancient sites around the world.

Top Image: Deriv; The Dendera zodiac as displayed at the Louvre, and Sirius Constellation (Public Domain).

Source: Ancient Origins