Viracocha an ‘Ancient Alien’ God?

Viracocha is the great creator god in the pre-Inca mythology. He was one of the most important deities in the Inca pantheon and seen as the creator of all things and according to legend, Viracocha created the universe, sun, moon, and stars, and even time by commanding the sun to move over the sky. It is said that Viracocha even created civilization itself. Viracocha was worshiped as the god of the sun and of storms.

Like many other Gods in the Americas, he traveled the lands teaching humans and spreading civilization and order before heading west across the Pacific never to be seen again with the promise that one day, He will return. Viracocha was considered one of the most important, if not the MOST important deity in the Inca culture. According to mythological accounts, Viracocha rose from Lake Titicaca during the time of darkness to bring light. He made mankind out of stone, but his first creation were brainless giants that displeased him.

When we talk about Viracocha, we talk about Tiahuanaco and Puma Punku. In 1549, Pedro Cieza de León, a Spanish conquistador was in search of the Inca empire when he and his followers crossed into Bolivia and came upon the ruins of Tiahuanaco located a quarter mile northeast of Puma Punku. Tiahuanaco is a place few people have actually heard of, but mainstream archaeologists believe Tiahuanaco was once the capital of a civilization that had over 40,000 inhabitants at its peak and it was one of the most important antecedents of the Inca Empire.

Like the Maya and Aztecs abandoned their settlements, Tiahuanaco was abandoned mysteriously around 1100 AD.

Tiahuanaco is a true masterpiece of ancient construction, not only did they have incredibly well-designed temples and plazas, the city had major features in political development, agriculture and in several industries in the region making it one of the most advanced cultures in ancient times.

The Puma Punku – Tiahuanaco connection

Mythologically, Puma Punku and Tiahuanaco are very connected. Ancient legend suggests that Tiahuanaco was built as a religious site to celebrate the arrival of sky gods at Puma Punku. During excavations in the 60’s a temple was unearthed at Tiahuanaco, present at this “sunken temple” several odd features are carved on the walls, the most interesting ones are the carvings of several faces, which according to some researchers depict all of the races of mankind: ranging from heads with elongated skulls, faces that have thick lips, turbans and many other examples of different human species.

The question asked here is, why would the ancient constructors carve these strange and unusual statues at one of their most important temples. These features are nothing like the humans that inhabited this area of Bolivia and they represent almost every shape of human heads/faces on our planet.

One of the most prominent features at Tiahuanaco is the statue that is located at the center of the sunken temple. Believed to be a statue depicting their creator God Viracocha, the look of this God is particularly strange.

Viracocha is represented as having a beard and a mustache something very unusual because American Indians did not have these long beards and mustaches, even more strangely the representation of Viracocha is very much like the ancient Gods of ancient Sumeria in Mesopotamia. Why would the designers of this statue depict their most important God with features unlike their own?

Similarly to the Incan god Viracocha, the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl and several other deities from Central and South American pantheons, Bochica is described in legends as being bearded. The beard, once believed to be a mark of a prehistoric European influence and quickly fueled and embellished by spirits of the colonial era, had its single significance in the continental insular culture of Mesoamerica. Wikipedia

One of the most important artifacts discovered at Tiahuanaco is the famous Fuente Magna, a unique piece of ceramic that contains what some believe is one of the biggest secrets of ancient mankind. Written on this ceramic piece you will find, according to some researchers, Sumerian cuneiform, and Proto-Sumerian hieroglyphs, and this is actually a big deal because according to researchers, Sumerians and the ancient people who inhabited Tiahuanaco and Puma Punku were never connected.

