Watergate Lawyer Shares Classified Info About ET’s Found In Basement of The Library of Congress

By Arjun Walia

Decades ago, visitors from other planets warned us about where we were headed and offered to help. But instead, we, or at least some of us, interpreted their visits as a threat, and decided to shoot first and ask questions after. — Paul Hellyer, Former Canadian Defense Minister (source)

It’s funny how some statements made by people with a ‘good reputation’ are often perceived as ‘credible’ right away, but when these statements are on a controversial subject, like UFOs, they are still greeted with harsh skepticism. It seems that something has to be presented in the mainstream before it’s considered credible, like this picture of Hillary Clinton and Laurence Rockefeller talking about the implications of contact with intelligent extraterrestrials. A small group of people and the corporations they run control virtually all of our media. Therefore, you don’t know about what is not presented, and what is presented is often skewed, misleading, and not true. But this isn’t the case every single time.

What makes something ‘credible?’ It depends on a lot of factors. When it comes to the topic of UFOs, what we have are hundreds, if not thousands of people with distinct backgrounds, ranging from employment within defence and space agencies, military personnel of all ranks, to politicians and more who have all ‘testified’ to the existence of UFOs or intelligent extraterrestrials via experience in their given fields.

Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense. Former head of CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)

On top of that, we also have official documentation that’s been released around the world by several governments and defence intelligence agencies outlining the existence of UFOs that perform maneuvers no known air craft can.

You can find some of these statements and documents as referenced in the articles below. UFOs aren’t really a fringe topic anymore, people just want to know the truth.

This field is now littered with information that can no longer be ignored. Perhaps that’s why it’s one of the most searched topics on the internet today.

It’s important to keep in mind why it’s ok to question government intentions when in comes to ‘UFO disclosure.’ The truth, despite the fact that it is out there somewhere, will most likely, as usual, not come from them. That topic is elaborated on in this previously published article.

Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered…We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time…I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real. — Doctor Edgar Mitchell, 6th man to walk on the moon(source) (source)(source)

It’s a topic that, when properly understood, will leave no aspect of humanity untouched. It branches into so many different areas, and there are a lot of questions to be asked.

All of the evidence that’s been made public today makes it ‘acceptable’ for these people to continue speaking out and spreading more information, because there is no longer a fear of ridicule.

Below is one of many interesting stories that surround this subject.

About Daniel Sheehan

Daniel Sheehan is a Harvard trained Constitutional Litigation and Appellate Attorney. Over the past forty-four years, he has worked as a Federal Civil Rights Attorney, Author, Public Speaker, and College and Law School Educator.

Dan was Legal Counsel to the Attica Prison inmates in the Western District of New York, securing the insertion of Legal Observers inside the prison. Dan also served as pro bono Associate Counsel for 21 leaders of the New York Black Panther Party when they were falsely accused of a bombing conspiracy. Dan’s most well known case at The Cahill-Gordon Law Firm was the landmark First Amendment case New York Times, Co. v. U.S. (the “Pentagon Papers Case”) in which The New York Times won the right for it — and The Washington Post — to publish a classified Pentagon study revealing the secret history of the Vietnam War. Dan served as Co-Counsel. He also served position of Special Counsel in The Watergate Burglary Case before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

You can read his full biography here.

The footage below was taken from The Citizen Hearing On Disclosure.

