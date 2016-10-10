25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

“Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience.”

READ: BREAKING: Wikileaks Releases Emails Exposing Clinton & Podesta’s Knowledge of Extraterrestrial Intelligence

Above is the email sent from Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Dr. Edgar Mitchell to Johan Podesta, the head of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and long time politician.

You can read the rest of the email straight from Wikileaks here, and also download the documents attached on the website.

You can read a more in-depth discussion of the leaks and what the Clinton campaign knows of extraterrestrial intelligence, here. As far as zero-point energy goes (mentioned in the email) you can read more about that below.

Zero-Point Energy

A great quote below shedding light on one possible method of how extraterrestrials could be visiting us dealing with the zero-point energy field.

There is another way, whether it’s wormholes or warping space, there’s got to be a way to generate energy so that you can pull it out of the vacuum, and the fact that they’re here shows us that they found a way. Jack Kasher, Ph.D, Professor Emeritus of physics, University of Nebraska. (source)

It’s the energy that exists within the fabric of ’empty space,’ and it can be accessed. Possibly the best known ‘mainstream’ science example of this comes from The Casimir Effect. It illustrates zero point or vacuum state energy. It predicts that two metal plates close together attract each other due to an imbalance in the quantum fluctuations(source)(source). You can see a visual demonstration of this concept here.

Vacuums generally are thought to be voids, but Hendrik Casimir believed these pockets of nothing do indeed contain fluctuations of electromagnetic waves. He suggested that two metal plates held apart in a vacuum could trap the waves, creating vacuum energy that could attract or repel the plates. As the boundaries of a region move, the variation in vacuum energy (zero-point energy) leads to the Casimir effect. Recent research done at Harvard University, and Vrije University in Amsterdam and elsewhere has proved the Casimir effect correct (source).

Below is a video of renowned Physicist Harold E. Puthoff explaining what ‘zero-point’ energy is. He’s An American physicist who earned his Ph.D from Stanford University. He is the director of the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin, and has served various government agencies throughout his years.

The interview is a clip taken from Dr. Steven Greer’s disclosure project.

“These are not just fringe scientists with science fiction ideas. They are mainstream ideas being published in mainstream physics journals and being taken seriously by mainstream military and NASA type funders. I’ve been taken out on aircraft carriers by the Navy and shown what it is we have to replace if we have new energy sources to provide new fuel methods.” Dr. Harold E. Puthoff

Here is another great clip from Dr. Brian O’leary, former NASA astronaut and Princeton Physics professor, he was also a colleague of Dr. Edgar Mitchell (from the Podesta emails). It’s a clip taken from the Thrive documentary, which now has more than 65 million views.

There are energy generating machines out there that exist using these concepts of physics.

The quote below comes from Paramahamsa Tewari, Inventor of what’s called the Reactionless AC Synchronous Generator (RLG).

A century from now, it will be well known that: the vacuum of space which fills the universe is itself the real substratum of the universe; vacuum in a circulating state becomes matter; the electron is the fundamental particle of matter and is a vortex of vacuum with a vacuum-less void at the center and it is dynamically stable; the speed of light relative to vacuum is the maximum speed that nature has provided and is an inherent property of the vacuum; vacuum is a subtle fluid unknown in material media; vacuum is mass-less, continuous, non viscous, and incompressible and is responsible for all the properties of matter; and that vacuum has always existed and will exist forever….Then scientists, engineers and philosophers will bend their heads in shame knowing that modern science ignored the vacuum in our chase to discover reality for more than a century. Related Ted X Talk

Below is a video of Nassim Haramein giving a TEDx talk at USCD. Nassim currently leads teams of physicists, electrical engineers, mathematicians and other scientists to explore the frontier of unification principles and their implications. Haramein’s lifelong vision of applied unified physics to create positive change in the world today is reflected in the mission of The Resonance Project Foundation. He shares the developments of his research through scientific publications and educational offerings through the Resonance Academy.

Currently Nassim is focused on his most recent developments in quantum gravity and their applications to technology, new energy research, applied resonance, life sciences, permaculture, and consciousness studies. Nassim currently resides in Kauai compassionately raising his two young sons, and surfing the sunlit swells on the shores of the magnificent Hawaiian islands.

HERE is an example of some of his published research, with co authors, one of whom is Elizabeth A. Rauscher, an American physicist. She is a former researcher with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Stanford Research Institute, and NASA.

“Space is actually not empty and it’s full of energy…The energy in space is not trivial there’s a lot of it and we can actually calculate how much energy there is in that space and that reality might actually come out of it. Everything we see is actually emerging from that space.”

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!