Wikileaks Reveals USAF General Involved in UFO & Secret Space Program Disclosures

By Dr. Michael Salla

Among the latest Wikileaks email releases is one revealing the name of a US Air Force General involved in an initiative led by rockstar, Tom DeLonge, to reveal the truth about UFOs and secret space programs. This General ran a top USAF research facility out of Wright Patterson Air Force base up until 2013, and has been secretly helping DeLonge to put together a team of ten advisors to tackle the issue of how to reveal to the world the truth about UFOs and a secret space program run by the USAF using antigravity technologies.

The hacked email is addressed to John Podesta, chairman of the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign, and dated January 25th, 2016, with the subject header “General McCasland”:

He mentioned he’s a “skeptic”, he’s not. I’ve been working with him for four months. I just got done giving him a four hour presentation on the entire project a few weeks ago. Trust me, the advice is already been happening on how to do all this. He just has to say that out loud, but he is very, very aware – as he was in charge of all of the stuff. When Roswell crashed, they shipped it to the laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. General McCasland was in charge of that exact laboratory up to a couple years ago. He not only knows what I’m trying to achieve, he helped assemble my advisory team. He’s a very important man.

Best, Tom DeLonge

Podesta had previously been named by DeLonge as an official working with him to reveal the truth about UFOs. Podesta’s involvement in UFO disclosure initiatives is well documented, and involves his service in both the Clinton and Obama Presidential administrations.

Arguably, the most significant among Podesta’s many statements about UFOs and government secrecy was his tweet, on the final day of his appointment as a Senior Advisor to President Obama, where he revealed:

In early 2016, DeLonge co-authored the book, Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows, which is the first in a planned multimedia series of books and documentaries promising to blow the lid off of a cover up of secret space programs and the UFO phenomenon…

Source: Exopolitics

