Will President Trump Break the Secrecy Policy on Secret Space Programs?

By Dr. Michael Salla

On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. Among the most important policy questions he will be facing is how to respond to classified briefings about secret space programs and extraterrestrial life. Will President Trump maintain the status quo of secrecy on the grounds of national security, or will he support official disclosure as complimentary to his vision to “Make America Great Again”?

One of the perennial questions confronting UFO and exopolitics researchers is, “how much are U.S. Presidents briefed about classified programs concerning secret space programs and extraterrestrial life?” According to some experts, U.S. Presidents are told relatively little, and run into institutional roadblocks when they explore alternative routes to the truth.

It is well known for example that President Bill Clinton asked his close personal friend, Webster Hubbell to get answers to two questions:

If I put you over there in justice I want you to find the answer to two questions for me: One, who killed JFK. And two, are there UFOs.

There is no reason to doubt the accuracy of Hubbell’s recollections. This suggests that soon after being elected President in November 1992, Clinton had concluded he was being given the institutional run-around in learning the truth.

In contrast, Canadian researcher, Grant Cameron, states that U.S. Presidents are told quite a lot. If so, this might explain references by President Obama during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, apparently in jest, that aliens would not allow him to disclose the truth.

The aliens won’t let it happen. You’d reveal all their secrets. They exercise strict control over us.

According to Andy Basiago and three other purported first-hand witnesses, Obama had learned as early as 1980 about a covert CIA program involving jump room teleportation technologies that allowed covert missions to Mars. If true, that would mean that Obama, upon becoming President, already knew about one secret space program, but chose not to reveal this either out of national security concerns, or alien threats.

Sometime after his January 20 inauguration, President Trump will receive a classified briefing on the extraterrestrial topic. Regardless of how extensive the briefing(s) will be, he will have to make a decision about what to do with the information. Will he decide that national security arguments used to maintain the decades-long secrecy policy are compelling and worth preserving, or will he adopt a new approach based on his desire to restore high paying manufacturing jobs to the American people.

According to secret Space Program whistleblower, Corey Goode, Trump was quietly backed by a consortium of institutional actors, the “Alliance”, wanting to disclose the truth about secret space programs and extraterrestrial life.

Donald Trump is indeed being backed by the Alliance. Trump is certainly not entering into this battle free from his own baggage. He has said and done a variety of things that are upsetting to people. He does not, however, represent a group that actively seeks to kill billions of people by starting World War III as soon as possible.

Goode’s information suggests that key figures and leaders in the Alliance have decided that Trump will back disclosure initiatives since he is unlikely to submit to being pressured or blackmailed into remaining silent. Trump’s background in large scale real estate construction projects predisposes him to supporting disclosure of classified technologies that help restore the industrial manufacturing capacity of the U.S…

Source: Exopolitics

