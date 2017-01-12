Stillness in the Storm Editor: The following is a Q and A between secret space program insider William Tompkins and Search4TruthReality. In late 2016, Dr. Bob Wood and Tompkins were interviewed. The following questions were received in relation to the testimony Tompkins provided during that series of talks.
William Tompkins Answers Some Viewer Questions — Part 1
I met with William Tompkins to ask some follow-up questions – some of them from the viewers of this channel:
1. Are you currently in contact with the Nordics?
2. Do you have any doubt about the existence of reptilians?
3. How do you know that there are different types of reptilians?
4. Are the reptilians suppressing humanity?
5. How do you know suppression is happening?
6. What are the inputs at TRW that allowed them to conclude humanity is being suppressed by reptilians?
7. Are you privy to any of the mechanisms of suppression that’s being executed by the reptilians?
8. What can you tell us about life extension?
9. Have you ever head of the Electromation Company of Santa Monica, CA – the company that did some construction work for Otis T. Carr on the OTC-X1 Circular Foil Craft?
10. What do you make of private individuals of the 1960’s building craft with little to no budget?
11. Do you think Maria Orsics was successful in constructing her craft and getting off the planet?
12. Maria Orsic’s craft were brought to Area 51. Is that what you’re saying?
13. Do you want talk about the operatives’ connection with Maria?
14. How did they find out how Maria’s group came into funding; was it information brought back from the operatives telling how the funding just kind of magically appeared?
15. Had you ever heard of a teleportation craft?
16. Where in Utah is the underground US Air Force facility you designed?
17. Have you ever met Stanley Kubrick?
18. What do you know about Apollo 19 and 20?
19. What kind of trouble did your attorney keep you out of?
20. What was going through your mind when the secretaries didn’t show up at El Segundo?
21. In addition to his patent work with you, was he also tasked with locating the Nordic secretaries when they didn’t show up in El Segundo?
22. Were all your secretaries Nordic?
23. What do you make of the secretaries being selected for you by management?
24. Do you think that management knew the secretaries they’d selected were extraterrestrials?
25. Who did the Nordics have a contract with?
26. If the Nordics are one party of the contract, who is the other party – the NAVY – Douglas Aircraft – or…?
27. How do you know about Solar Warden; and, when did you first learn about it?
28. Can you tell us when you first heard the phrase ‘Solar Warden’?
29. Do you have anything you’d like to add about Solar Warden?
30. Have you ever met Valiant Thor?
31. What’s on your mind right now – is there anything else you’d like people to know?
I appreciate the article and the information but I’m dismayed that Mr. Tompkins would not go into detail about how we are being suppressed. I hope no one thinks that this person is a help to the human race. He is a selfish and manipulative person. He is doing all of this for his own gain. I don’t care that he is 94 years old and seems like a nice old gentleman. I’m sure he’s got his life extension in all ready to go. Mr. Tompkins, you are part of the reason why we have not advanced as far as we should have in the last 70 years. If you really want to “come out and disclose” to the world then disclose how to dismantle what you helped to create.