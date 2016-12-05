William Tompkins: Documents Substantiating Secret Space Program Claims

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Ben Rich was asked how UFO propulsion functioned. His reply was remarkable. “Let me ask you. How does ESP work?” The man asking the question of Mr Rich said – “All points in time and space are connected?” Ben Rich then replied, “That’s how it works!”

By Kerry Cassidy

It appears that while I was being given the run around from certain parties regarding getting an interview scheduled with William Tompkins, a whistleblower who came out this year, he was on the Jeff Rense show on November 30th releasing “above top secret ” documents from the 1940s and 1950s.

While I am waiting for access to this great and courageous man, here are the links to documents released by Rense for your review.

Anyone who wonders why the hold up in allowing me access must not be aware just how stunning the revelations are that have been released by my Project Camelot whistleblowers over the past 10 years. What we have here is clear evidence of a “managed release” of information. My approach is needless to say, a more supernatural investigative technique that is threatening to those who wish to control information and the way it is disseminated.

From Rense…

An Essential Preface For These Historic Documents

Advanced Propulsion Systems Documents

From Douglas Aircraft Company Above Top Secret Think Tank

Santa Monica, CA – Circa 1955



