William Tompkins — Selected by Extraterrestrials Parts 1 & 2

By Kerry Cassidy
Part 1
William Mills Tompkins is one of the most important witnesses to come forward revealing details about the Secret Space Program and human interactions with ETs. He details the German alliances with Reptilians and Dracos, the infiltration of NASA by these beings as well as the positive contribution by the Nordics to our secret space program over decades since at least the 1920s and perhaps earlier.
This interview connects the dots on many topics discussed by Tompkins in other interviews including the collaboration of our Navy with Nordics (and reptilians) involving top aerospace companies such as Northrop, TRW, Boeing, Hughes, and many others.
He discusses what really happened during the Battle of LA, the beginnings of MJ12, how nearly all U.S. presidents have been ruled by Dracos and much much more….
Part 2
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
projectcamelotportal.com
Source: Project Camelot
Via: Stillness in the Storm
