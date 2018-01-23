Alba Weinman QHHT Session: Progression of the Soul & The New Earth

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this Spiritual Journey of Forgiveness hypnosis session, the client sees the progression of her soul in several past lives and then her Higher Self discusses the New Earth and how to prepare for it.

Alba Weinman is a Clinical and Transpersonal Hypnotherapist for those on the path of Spiritual Awakening and calls her own hypnosis technique, the Spiritual Journey of Forgiveness . She is certified by the Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy and began her career with Dolores Cannon’s Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT). She also practices Regressive Hypnotherapy by Aurelio Mejia from Medellin, Colombia.

For more information or if you would like to schedule a hypnosis session in English or Spanish with Alba Weinman in Miami, Florida, visit albaweinman.com.