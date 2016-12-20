Ancient Secrets: The Truth About Energy Healing

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christie Sheldon

Energy is all around us – right? Actually, we ARE energy, and when we need to heal our physical bodies, we do so by applying the right energy healing techniques to raise our vibration to correspond with the energy of well-being.

Okay, admittedly that’s a bit “out there” given the teachings of modern medicine that focuses on alleviating physical and psychological symptoms without addressing the true cause of the ailments… the cause being an overabundance of low-vibrating energy in the individual’s energy field or imbalances in that field.

Energy is Medicine

Energy healing has been used by ancient healers since the dawn of man. Modern science is finally catching up, thanks to quantum theory, and recognizing that energy is medicine. Modern medicine considers energy healing to be a ‘new’ field of study, but even in modern medicine, energy has been used unwittingly for healing. For example, changing a patient’s mindset is a shift in the patient’s energy; good doctors, even those absolutely convinced that a physical approach to healing is the only reliable treatment protocol, recognize the importance of a patient’s mindset in promoting healing.

High-vibrating positive energy promotes healing; low-vibrating negative energy hinders healing.

Virtually every ancient society across the globe has used or continues to use energy healing. Ancient healers knew that there was more to healing than fixing wounds or relieving fevers. They understood that thoughts and other invisible threats caused or contributed to psychological and physical ailments. They knew how to take healing out of the realm of the physical and into the psychological and spiritual dimensions.

As modern medicine developed, the body and the mind came to be seen as separate entities and a more physical approach to healing was adopted.

We are now experiencing a resurgence of spiritual or energy healing. Quantum physics has proven that everything is energy and everything affects everything else. Scientists are now measuring what the ancients have always known: that there is a unified field of energy that makes up (not permeates, but makes up) everything: objects, thoughts, emotions, the space between objects, light, sound, etc.

Though there is no point at which your own energy ‘ends’ and the energy of another person, thing or thought ‘begins’, there are concentrations of energy that make up what you perceive as physical objects. The energy of thoughts easily affects the energy concentrations that make up your body.

Sometimes you feel energy, even though it’s invisible. When you walk into a room full of people, you can instantly feel the energy – positive, negative, angry, happy, fearful, optimistic, bored, enthusiastic, anxious, loving, supportive, etc.; depending on your state of mind, you are either attracted to, or repelled, by the group’s energy.

Think back to a prolonged period of stress you may have experienced, such as divorce, death of a loved one or other personal crisis. Remember what your energy was like, then? Dark, gloomy, lethargic, uninterested, depressed, achy, ill, painful, hopeless… yes, these emotional and physical symptoms are all manifestations of the negative energy of your thoughts during that difficult time! You’ll notice (in yourself or others) that ill health and rapid aging seem to go hand-in-hand with negative thoughts and emotions.

How Energy Healing Works

Thoughts are energy, emotions are energy, and these affect the state of your health. You choose your thoughts and emotions and so, you create your own health.

The quality of your thoughts matters. When negative energy in the form of thoughts and emotions becomes dominant in our energy field, it will, absolutely, manifest as psychological or physical problems.

Energy flow through the body has been mapped out by ancient healers – chakras, for example, are energy centers in the body. Healers are able to feel the energy in a patient. This includes feeling areas of imbalance, where some energy is overabundant and some is scarce. Imbalance and blockages lead to ill health.

Healers attract positive energy from the unified energy field and through their own energy field, transmit that energy to the patient, thus changing the patient’s own energy field. They also clear the blocked energies that prevent free flow of energy in the body, allowing the body to heal itself.

You can learn to expand your awareness to attract the right kind of energy and perform energy healing? Take charge of your health on an energetic level, starting this instant!

Instantly Creating a Higher Vibration

Similar energies attract each other. If you are vibrating at a predominantly negative frequency, you will attract correspondingly negative energy in the form of unwanted circumstances, unhappy relationships and poor health. Clearing out negative energy is done by introducing positive energy; that means raising your vibration in order to attract correspondingly high-vibrating energy.

Take five minutes right now to raise your vibration:

Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Take a few deep, cleansing breaths to help dissipate any tension you are feeling. Then, silently repeat the word LOVE to yourself with each inhale and exhale, allowing the love to come in and to radiate outward. Just breathe the word. Feel the love. Feel yourself becoming lighter and happier with each breath.

Of course you don ’t have to limit yourself to five minutes; if you do this daily, you are helping to create a more positive, high-vibrating state of being that will promote good health.

Take it to another level by utilizing the exercises in the Love or Above Spiritual Toolkit. The Toolkit contains several guided meditations that help you expand your consciousness, allow the love and light of Source energy to enter your energy field, and techniques to clear out negative energy.

The instant you begin working on raising your own vibration, you begin attracting positive, high-vibrating energy of love, light, well-being, abundance and excellent health. This is the best way to ensure good health; and if you have current health issues that need resolving, first focus on raising your own vibration, and if you need extra assistance, seek out a qualified energy healer.

Let the power of energy healing transform your health!

