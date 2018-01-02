Astrological Alignment Could Herald Major Changes Beginning in January 2018 — All Planets in Direct Motion (APDM)

35 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Wave Rayne

In the nativity storyline of Christmas, the Astro-Decoders (aka Astrologers/Magi) arrived with gifts after they had been following the star alignments of the skies to find the baby Jesus. These people had to be Magi/Astrologers to know how to follow the stars in the way that they did.

Stillness in the Storm Editor’s Note: The following article suggests a window for affecting change for the first quarter of 2018, related to astrological alignment. As with all material on this site, you are encouraged to do your own research and consider these ideas carefully. It is also encouraged that you be proactive with your manifestations. Intention and visualization is the first step, but it isn’t the only one. By all accounts, co-creation is the order of the day, meaning we work with the universe—it doesn’t do everything for us without effort. Consider this when setting your intentions, especially those related to major changes in society. The socio-political arena is a quagmire of conflicting opinion and dischord, nevertheless, it is the venue for effecting large-scale social changes, and such a venue requires our participation, not passivity.

When they showed up, they were not turned away, not even for a second by Mary, Joseph or Jesus. They were accepted and greeted warmly…..as the first people to welcome this special baby to the earth.

Going further back in time Abraham, the dude given the first transmission to start a life of devotion to a singular male God, was also an extraordinarily talented and prophetic astrologer. The Kabbalists say today, that Abraham was the world’s greatest astrologer of all time.

The mandates by religious dogma and separatist views could never eradicate the study of the stars because obviously the stars exist, and they are an integral part of our lives. The whole solar system and all of the stars and planets, and all of life on Earth are simultaneously connected through a multi-universal and multi-dimensional series of codes.

Star-decoding is the Mother Study of all studies in existence, since the beginning.

In 2018 we are still moving out of the Age of Pisces and into the Age of Aquarius, which may take a few hundred more years till full integration, and, at the same time, the Procession of the Equinoxes is underway.

So what is up with the zodiac sign of Aquarius? The most positive traits of Aquarius emphasize the demonstration of tolerance, acceptance, diversity, and a live and let live attitude towards all of humanity.

Aquarius is very much into peace and literally abhors violence.

So why wait? We may as well start bringing the light side of Aquarius forward as much as we can. APDM is a perfect time to honor the ideals of Aquarius and APDM itself. We will explain this further in the paragraphs below.

On Jan 2nd, 2018, Urania/Uranus stations direct and we begin a new episode of the celestial event called All Planets in Direct Motion, (APDM). The event continues for 65 days until March 8th, when one of the planets stations retrograde and completes the event.

This is, by the way, the longest APDM event since discovery in 2008 and if you are interested to know which planet will complete the APDM event, you can get this information and much more by registering for the Study Course.

APDM is like an ALL SYSTEMS GO command.

This means everything is lined up and ready for the action to take place.A wave has started out at sea and it steadfastly follows the force of motion to greet the shore.

APDM is a time without retrogrades and, since antiquity, astrologers consider APDM to be a highly positive time of power and accomplishment, and in general, good luck.

For example, a person born with an APDM has the inherent ability to achieve anything they desire, that is intended for their soul’s highest interest, and possibly for the good of all.

Think of Harriet Tubman and Helen Keller.

Also did you know about 12% of the Presidents of the United States were born with APDM birth charts? APDM is equally a great time for new ventures of every kind from marriage to business.In our APDM study course, beginning on January 2nd, 2018, we will observe the events that happen in real time, and, we will be encouraged to contemplate the solar system as a unified field, or one field. This One Field perspective is in contrast to the way astrologers usually look at the skies which is by analyzing the aspects the planets make to each other, and by locating the various segmented houses and signs.

With our APDM study, we will come to view the whole solar system as a single unit moving through time and space.

All the 12 houses and the signs of the zodiac merge into the one field as well.

We will not have to separate out the signs or the planets because within the One Field includes the Earth too.

We on Earth are part of the one whole solar system!An added feature of studying APDM is a naturally occurring development of our intuitive faculties. People who have participated in past APDM study courses have also reported a few amazing synchronicities, and an enhanced dream states as well.

To sign up for the APDM Study Course which starts really soon, you can go to home page of the website http://allplanetsdirect.com

To a more peaceful and harmonious Earth, with abundance for all.

The preceding is a Stillness in the Storm original creation. Please share freely.

Author Information

Wave Rayne

505 629 8275

[email protected]

Like our work? Support this site with a contribution via Paypal, cryptocurrencies, or Patreon.

This article appeared first on Stillness in the Storm.

This article (Astrological Alignment Could Herald Major Changes Beginning in January 2018 — All Planets in Direct Motion (APDM)) originally appeared on StillnessintheStorm.com and is free and open source. You have permission to share or republish this article in full so long as attribution to the author and stillnessinthestorm.com are provided. If you spot a typo, email [email protected].